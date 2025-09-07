🎥 WATCH: WELCOME TO THE J-ROD SHOW | Julio Rodríguez powers two homers in Atlanta in the same game!

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 5 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Sports/ 4 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: Recap from the 2025 US Open in Queens
NEW YORK, NY — There was order set on the courts of Queens as...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Dodgers Need The Bullpen To Do Their Job
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers return from an awful road trip, where they...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Letters from the Beyond: From Deacon McGuire to Justin Verlander – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Deacon McGuire para Justin Verlander
Dear Justin: This is Deacon McGuire, who has been in this Further Here, which...
-
Baseball/ 17 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
⚾ Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels 📍Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California 📸 Photos captured by...