Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Congratulations to National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024!

⚾️ The National Baseball HOF Class of 2024: Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, Jim Leyland and Joe Mauer

📍Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown, New York

📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano on Sunday, July 21

