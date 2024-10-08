Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees – Game 2 of ALDS

2024 American League Division Series – Game 2

⚾️ Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

📍 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Monday, October 7th – Royals beat Yankees by a final of 4-2 (Best of Five Series tied 1-1)

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball