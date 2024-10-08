2024 American League Division Series – Game 2
⚾️ Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees
📍 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Monday, October 7th – Royals beat Yankees by a final of 4-2 (Best of Five Series tied 1-1)
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 6 months ago
34TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (April 5, 2024) — For thirty-four (34) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees – Game 2 of ALDS
2024 American League Division Series – Game 2 ⚾️ Kansas City Royals vs. New...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Pérez Continues To Own Rodón
BRONX, NY — Salvador Pérez owns Carlos Rodón. A remaining Kansas City Royals veteran...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
RODÓN AND OFF: Rodón Dominates Then Struggles in Game 2 of ALDS
BRONX, NY — New York Yankees’ left-hander Carlos Rodón could not have started off...
-
MLS/ 7 hours ago
NYCFC Keeps Rolling, Breaks 50 Points in a Season for the 7th Time (Plus 5 Stats)
Published by Scott Churchson of Stream Punk Entertainment – NYCFC Keeps Rolling, Breaks 50 Points in...