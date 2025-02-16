Spectacular Death of Lazaro, While Managing – Espectacular Muerte de Lázaro, Mientras Dirigía

He Wasn’t as Good as Martin Dihigo, Because He Was Left-Handed

Coral Gable, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – We are in the season of anniversaries about the birth and death of one of the most notable gentlemen of Latin American baseball, the Cuban, Lazaro Salazar. He was born in Havana, Cuba, on February 4, 1912 and died on April 25, 1957, in Mexico City.

Both in his time as a baseball player, and later, as a manager, he always looked superior on the field. And he was called The Prince of Bethlehem, because he took the utmost care of his elegance, with tailored suits and facial makeup every time, before going out on the street.

The famous baseball personality, Chuck Genovese, said: “Lazaro Salazar is the best manager I have seen, including those in the Major Leagues.”

The figure of Lázaro alone inspired respect, and before being a famous manager, he was a great left-handed pitcher and a spectacular hitter at making contact. He also played first base and in any of the three outfield areas.

Lázaro, As Good As Martín Dihigo

The celebrated baseball columnist of El Diario de la Marina, from Havana, Eladio Secades, wrote:

“Lázaro Salazar would be as good as we appreciate Martín Dihigo to be, but his condition as a left-hander conspires against that, so he cannot be a catcher, nor play second, third, or as a shortstop, areas in which El Maestro, being right-handed, has shone for a long time.”

Stroke in the Dugout, While Managing in Mexico

Lázaro was diagnosed as a victim of a cerebrovascular accident, which is also identified as “stroke.”

That afternoon in 1957, Lázaro Salazar, dressed as manager of the Diablos Rojos, was directing with his usual high personality, when suddenly, he fell in the dugout. He was immediately helped and taken to the emergency services of a hospital. But the doctors could do nothing to save his life.

Lázaro’s death was as spectacular as his life in baseball.

Famous El Arco de Belén for Its Baseball Prince

And, if El Arco de Belén is now famous, that one in Old Havana, located on Calle Acosta, corner with Compostela, it is because Lázaro made it known in the world of baseball.

He was so regal in his dress that he was considered on par with the black pitcher Terris McDuffie, as famous for what he did on the pitching mounds as for his clothing.

The Star Big Leaguers Who Stopped Discrimination

McDuffie, Dihigo and Lázaro were three of the hundreds of blacks and mulattoes who could not play for the blond Americans. But no one doubts that they had the quality of star big leaguers.

Discrimination, imposed by Adrian (Cap) Anson in 1887, was in full swing at the time of the three of them, before the arrival of Jackie Robinson to the Dodgers in 1947.

Lázaro Was Idolized in Mexico, His Second Homeland

In an interview published by La Afición, of Mexico City, Lázaro Salazar said:

“God made me Cuban by bringing me into the world on that Island. And the baseball fans of Mexico have made me Mexican, giving me so much love, friendship and hospitality.”

Likewise, Lázaro was much loved and admired in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, in the Negro Leagues and in Venezuela, where he made history with his titles at the head of Magallanes. But it was Mexico that made him fall deeply in love.

A Star in His Country Cuba, Before Going to Another League

Pitching and batting, he participated in fifteen seasons of the Cuban Professional League and in an independent tournament, between the years 1930 and 1948.

In most of his championships, he batted over .300 and also finished with a positive record as a pitcher.

Unforgettable, Lázaro Salazar, The Prince of Bethlehem. To prove it, ask about him in Mexico.

Note: (To make this report possible, the Cuban colleague, Juan A. Martínez de Osaba y Goenaga cooperated. Very grateful.)

(En Español)

No fue tan bueno como Martín Dihigo, porque era zurdo

Espectacular Muerte de Lázaro, Mientras Dirigía a Diablos Rojos

Coral Gable, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Estamos en época de aniversarios acerca del nacimiento y la muerte, de uno de los más notables caballeros del beisbol latinoamericano, el cubano, Lázaro Salazar. Nació en la Habana, Cuba, el cuatro de febrero de 1912 y murió el 25 de abril de 1957, en Ciudad de México.

Tanto en su época de pelotero, como después, de mánager, se veía siempre superior en el terreno. Y era llamado El Principe de Belén, porque cuidaba al máximo su elegancia, con trajes hechos a la medida y maquillaje facial cada vez, antes de salir a la calle.

El famoso personaje del beisbol, Chuck Genovese, dijo: “Lázaro Salazar es el mejor mánager que he visto, incluyendo a los de las Ligas Mayores”.

Solo la figura de Lázaro inspiraba respeto, y antes de ser famoso mánager, fue gran lanzador zurdo, y bateador espectacular para hacer contacto. También jugaba en primera base y en cualquiera de las tres áreas del outfield.

Lázaro, Tan Bueno Como Martín Dihigo

El celebrado cronista de beisbol de El Diario de la Marina, de La Habana, Eladio Secades, escribió:

“Lázaro Salazar sería tan bueno como apreciamos que lo es Martín Dihigo, pero contra aquel conspira su condición de zurdo, por lo que no puede ser catcher, ni jugar en segunda, tercera, ni como shortstop, áreas en las cuales El Maestro, por ser derecho, ha brillado durante mucho tiempo”.

Stroke En el Dugout, Mientras Dirigía en México

Lázaro fue diagnosticado, víctima de un accidente cerebrovascular, lo que también se identifica como “stroke”.

Aquella tarde de 1957, Lázaro Salazar, uniformado como mánager de los Diablos Rojos, dirigía con su alta personalidad de siempre, cuando de pronto, cayó en el dugout. Fue auxiliado inmediatamente y llevado a los servicios de emergencia de un hospital. Pero los médicos nada pudieron hacer para salvarle la vida.

La muerte de Lázaro fue tan espectacular, como lo fue su vida en el beisbol.

Famoso El Arco de Belén Por Su Príncipe Pelotero

Y, si ahora es famoso El Arco de Belén, aquel de la Habana Vieja, situado en la Calle Acosta, esquina a Compostela, es porque Lázaro lo hizo conocido en el mundo del beisbol.

Era tan regio en el vestir que se le consideró a la par del pitcher negro Terris McDuffie, tan famoso por lo que hacía sobre las lomitas de lanzar, como por su vestimenta.

Bigleaguers Estelares Frenan la Discriminación

McDuffie, Dihigo y Lázaro, fueron tres de los centenares de negros y mulatos que no pudieron jugar en la pelota de los rubios estadounidenses. Pero nadie duda que tenían calidad de bigleaguers estelares.

La discriminación, impuesta por Adrian (Cap) Anson en 1887, estaba en pleno apogeo en la época de ellos tres, antes de la llegada de Jackie Robinson a los Dodgers, en 1947.

Lázaro, Idolatrado en México, Su Segunda Patria

En una entrevista que publicó La Afición, de Ciudad de México, dijo Lázaro Salazar:

“Dios me hizo cubano al traerme al mundo en aquella Isla. Y la afición del beisbol de México me ha hecho mexicano, brindándome tanto amor, amistad y hospitalidad”.

Igualmente, muy amado y admirado Lázaro, en Puerto Rico, Dominicana, en las Ligas Negras y en Venezuela, donde hizo historia por sus títulos conseguidos al frente del Magallanes. Pero fue México el país que lo enamoró profundamente.

Estelar en Su País Cuba, Antes de Irse a Otra Liga

Lanzando y bateando, participó en quince temporadas de la Liga Profesional Cubana y en un torneo independiente, entre los años 1930 y 1948.

En la mayoría de sus campeonatos, bateó sobre .300 y también terminó con récord positivo como lanzador.

Inolvidable, Lázaro Salazar, El Príncipe de Belén. Para comprobarlo, pregunten por él en México.

Nota: (Para hacer posible este reportaje, cooperó el colega cubano, Juan A. Martínez de Osaba y Goenaga. Muy agradecido.)

