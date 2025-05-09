Pittsburgh Fan Who Fell, Suffered Many Fractures – Varias Fracturas Sufrió Quien Cayó en Pittsburgh

“Don’t try to kiss someone in the dark… It’s much sexier under the nose.”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Partially recovered, the fan who fell 7 meters to the field from the bleachers at Pittsburgh Stadium on April 30 told reporters.

Kavan Markwood, 20, remains hospitalized and declares himself “fully fractured.” He said he has not yet seen the video of his fall. “I can’t sleep, my whole body hurts.”

His fractures were in his neck, collarbone, and spine, in addition to a brain injury. He remains in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was very moved by the generosity of baseball fans who have sent him $48,000 in donations for his recovery expenses.

-o-o-o-

“Whenever I make mistakes, it’s because I’m afraid of making mistakes.”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

** Emmanuel Báez of the Tijuana Bulls affirms, “the level of the Mexican Summer League is brutal.” Wonderful, because they have to play with something they no longer want in the Major Leagues or the minors, since they play at the same time…

** President Donald Trump has ordered a ban on Cuban professional baseball players playing in the United States from returning to Cuba. And immediately after, Naykel Cruz, a left-handed pitcher from Matanzas, signed with the Orioles…

** Ji-Man Choi, a 34-year-old South Korean native and former Yankees first baseman, has returned to his country to complete his mandatory two-year military service…

** The drama surrounding the Dodgers and their pitching this year is a never-ending story. Star left-hander Blake Snell, who hasn’t pitched since April 2, is still suffering from a bad left shoulder, so manager Dave Roberts says he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to start games again…

** And now, right-hander Evan Phillips has been placed on the disabled list with a damaged forearm…

-o-o-o-

“He who doesn’t get paid what he deserves for what he writes considers his work worthless and thus steals from someone who would get paid for it.”… Ernest Hemingway.

Thanks to the life, that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online, by accessing: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Muchas Fracturas Sufrió Quien Cayó en Pittsburgh

“No trates de besar a alguien bajo la oscuridad… Es mucho más sexi, bajo la nariz”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Recuperado a medias, declaró a los periodistas el fanático que, el 30 de abril, en el estadio de Pittsburgh, cayó al terreno de juego desde los bleacher, una altura de siete metros.

Kavan Markwood, de 20 años, sigue hospitalizado y se declara “con todo fracturado”. Dijo que aún no ha visto el video de su caída. “No puedo dormir, me duele todo el cuerpo.

Sus fracturas fueron en el cuello, una clavícula y en la columna vertebral, además de una lesión en el cerebro. Permanece en el Allegheny General Hospital, de Pittsburgh.

Agradeció, muy emocionado, la generosidad de los seguidores del beisbol que le han enviado donaciones por 48 mil dólares, para sus gastos de recuperación.

-o-o-o-

“Siempre que me equivoco es porque tengo miedo a equivocarme”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

** Lo afirma, Emmanuel Báez, de los Toros de Tijuana, “el nivel de la Liga Mexicana de verano, es brutal”. Maravilloso, porque tienen que jugar con lo que ya no quieren en Grandes Ligas ni en las menores, ya que juegan en la misma época…

** El Presidente, Donald Trump, dispuso prohibir el regreso a Cuba de los peloteros profesionales de ese pais que jueguen en Estados Unidos. E inmediatamente después, firmó Naykel Cruz, lanzador zurdo matancero, con los Orioles…

** Ji-Man Choi, nativo de Corea del Sur, de 34 años, quien fuera primera base de los Yankees, ha regresado a su país, para cumplir con el servicio militar obligatorio, durante dos años…

**El drama de los Dodgers y su pitcheo este año, es una historia de nunca acabar. El estelar zurdo Blake Snell, quien no lanza desde el dos de abril, sigue mal del hombro izquierdo, por lo que el mánager, Dave Roberts, dice no saber cuándo podrá volver a abrir juegos…

** Y ahora, el derecho, Evan Phillips, fue enviado a la lista de les lesionados, con el antebrazo dañado…

-o-o-o-

“Quien no cobra lo que merece por lo que escribe, considera que su trabajo no vale nada y así le roba a quien sí lo cobraría”… Ernest Hemingway.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5