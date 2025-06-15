Isaac Paredes Renews History of Power in Mexico – Isaac Paredes Renueva Historia del Poder en México

The Cardinals Paid $40,000 for Héctor Espino

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The new Mexican home run hitter, Isaac Paredes, has forced a review of archives, which contain the history of those who came before him.

For example, and as is relevant, among those documents, yellowed by time, it appears that the young man from Chihuahua, Héctor Espino, who was unable to play in the Major Leagues, hit more home runs in professional baseball, 881, than all other sluggers.

Héctor Against Time

And it’s worth remembering two details:

Espino received no instructions from anyone, because in Chihuahua, during the 1950s, when he was a teenager, there were no hitting coaches. In their time, steroids and the other junk that Barry Bonds, José Canseco, and company, later took and injected weren’t even supposed to exist.

Time to Do the Calculation

Let’s see the total home runs hit by the best:

** Sadaharu Oh, 868 in the Japanese Majors, and two in the reserves: 870.

** Barry Bonds, 762 in the Majors and 20 in the minors: 782.

** Hank Aaron, 755 in the Majors, plus 31 in the minors: 786.

** Babe Ruth, 714 in the Majors, plus one in the minors: 715.

** Héctor Espino: 453 in the Mexican Summer League (AAA); 310 in the Mexican Pacific League; 115 in the Mexican Central League; and three in Jacksonville: 881.

Héctor Refused to Play in MLB

So why couldn’t Héctor play in the Major Leagues?

Here’s the story: He was in Jacksonville (AAA) training camp in 1964, very close to joining the Cardinals. But when that big team called him up, he refused to go because Ricardo Canavati, the owner of the Sultanes de Monterrey, the team for which Espino played in Mexico, had collected the entire bonus, which was $40,000.

What Espino was demanding was $20,000. Half. When Canavati refused to comply, Héctor returned to Mexico and reported to the Monterrey club.

The scout who had signed him for the United States, Cuban Bobby Maduro, then offered him $40,000 to go to St. Louis. Espino’s response: “No. Because I would be doing to Mr. Canavati the same thing I wouldn’t accept if he did to me.”

Héctor Espino would have been a better home run hitter in the Majors than in Mexico, thanks to the hitting coaches, the bats tailored to his needs, and his extraordinary natural abilities.

Mexicans in MLB

Now, there are six big leaguers from Mexico who have displayed notable power in the Major Leagues:

Vinicio Castilla, from Oaxaca, 320 home runs.

Jorge Orta, from Sinaloa, 130.

Aurelio Rodríguez, from Sonora, 124.

Erubiel Durazo, from Sonora, 94.

Isaac Paredes, from Sonora, 86.

Beto Ávila, from Veracruz, 80.

The record for most home runs in the Mexican Summer League is held by Nelson Barrera, a native of Campeche, with 455. The record for the Pacific League is held by Espino, with 310.

Other notable Mexican home run hitters: Andrés Mora, Eduardo Jiménez, Alejandro Ortiz, and Matías Carrillo.

A Bright Future

Of course, Paredes has a promising future with his power and playing for a team that not only constantly and meticulously takes care of the players, like the Astros, but also lets them play comfortably, without pressure or anxiety.

At 26 years old, if he plays 10 more seasons, hitting home runs at the average he’s achieved so far, he’d hit around 240. Good enough to surpass everyone in the Mexican powerhouse group, except for Vinicio. To reach his 320 home runs, he’d have to raise his annual average by a few points.

Isaac’s Business

Paredes is signed through this year, for which he will be paid $6,663,000. He can go to arbitration next year and become a free agent in 2028. His agents are CAA Sports.

The agents, and neither he, have revealed the financial aspirations for future contracts… Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)