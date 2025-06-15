Isaac Paredes Renews History of Power in Mexico – Isaac Paredes Renueva Historia del Poder en México

The Cardinals Paid $40,000 for Héctor Espino
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The new Mexican home run hitter, Isaac Paredes, has forced a review of archives, which contain the history of those who came before him.
For example, and as is relevant, among those documents, yellowed by time, it appears that the young man from Chihuahua, Héctor Espino, who was unable to play in the Major Leagues, hit more home runs in professional baseball, 881, than all other sluggers.
Héctor Against Time
And it’s worth remembering two details:
- Espino received no instructions from anyone, because in Chihuahua, during the 1950s, when he was a teenager, there were no hitting coaches.
- In their time, steroids and the other junk that Barry Bonds, José Canseco, and company, later took and injected weren’t even supposed to exist.
Time to Do the Calculation
Let’s see the total home runs hit by the best:
** Sadaharu Oh, 868 in the Japanese Majors, and two in the reserves: 870.
** Barry Bonds, 762 in the Majors and 20 in the minors: 782.
** Hank Aaron, 755 in the Majors, plus 31 in the minors: 786.
** Babe Ruth, 714 in the Majors, plus one in the minors: 715.
** Héctor Espino: 453 in the Mexican Summer League (AAA); 310 in the Mexican Pacific League; 115 in the Mexican Central League; and three in Jacksonville: 881.
Héctor Refused to Play in MLB
So why couldn’t Héctor play in the Major Leagues?
Here’s the story: He was in Jacksonville (AAA) training camp in 1964, very close to joining the Cardinals. But when that big team called him up, he refused to go because Ricardo Canavati, the owner of the Sultanes de Monterrey, the team for which Espino played in Mexico, had collected the entire bonus, which was $40,000.
What Espino was demanding was $20,000. Half. When Canavati refused to comply, Héctor returned to Mexico and reported to the Monterrey club.
The scout who had signed him for the United States, Cuban Bobby Maduro, then offered him $40,000 to go to St. Louis. Espino’s response: “No. Because I would be doing to Mr. Canavati the same thing I wouldn’t accept if he did to me.”
Héctor Espino would have been a better home run hitter in the Majors than in Mexico, thanks to the hitting coaches, the bats tailored to his needs, and his extraordinary natural abilities.
Mexicans in MLB
Now, there are six big leaguers from Mexico who have displayed notable power in the Major Leagues:
Vinicio Castilla, from Oaxaca, 320 home runs.
Jorge Orta, from Sinaloa, 130.
Aurelio Rodríguez, from Sonora, 124.
Erubiel Durazo, from Sonora, 94.
Isaac Paredes, from Sonora, 86.
Beto Ávila, from Veracruz, 80.
The record for most home runs in the Mexican Summer League is held by Nelson Barrera, a native of Campeche, with 455. The record for the Pacific League is held by Espino, with 310.
Other notable Mexican home run hitters: Andrés Mora, Eduardo Jiménez, Alejandro Ortiz, and Matías Carrillo.
A Bright Future
Of course, Paredes has a promising future with his power and playing for a team that not only constantly and meticulously takes care of the players, like the Astros, but also lets them play comfortably, without pressure or anxiety.
At 26 years old, if he plays 10 more seasons, hitting home runs at the average he’s achieved so far, he’d hit around 240. Good enough to surpass everyone in the Mexican powerhouse group, except for Vinicio. To reach his 320 home runs, he’d have to raise his annual average by a few points.
Isaac’s Business
Paredes is signed through this year, for which he will be paid $6,663,000. He can go to arbitration next year and become a free agent in 2028. His agents are CAA Sports.
The agents, and neither he, have revealed the financial aspirations for future contracts… Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!
Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.
@juanvene
(En Español)
Por ejemplo, como es relevante, aparece entre esos documentos, amarillentos por el tiempo, que el muchachote de Chihuahua, Héctor Espino, quien no pudo jugar en Grandes Ligas, sacó más jonrones en la pelota profesional, 881, que todos los demás sluggers.
Héctor Contra el Tiempo
Y es necesario recordar dos detalles:
- Espino no recibió instrucciones de nadie, porque en Chihuahua, durante los años cincuentas del Siglo pasado, cuando él era adolescente, no había entrenadores de bateo.
- En su época ni se suponía que iban a existir los esteroides y las otras porquerías que después tomaron y se inyectaron, Barry Bonds, José Canseco y compañía.
Hora de Sacar Cuenta
Vamos a la contabilidad del total de jonrones sacados por mejores:
** Sadaharu Oh, 868 en las Mayores de Japón, y dos en las sucursales: 870.
** Barry Bonds, 762 en las Mayores y 20 en las menores: 782.
** Hank Aaron, 755 en Grandes Ligas, más 31 en las menores: 786.
** Babe Ruth, 714 en Grandes Ligas, más uno en las menores: 715.
** Héctor Espino: 453 en la Liga Mexicana (AAA) de Verano (LMV); 310 en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico; 115 en la Liga Mexicana Central; y tres en Jacksonville: 881.
Héctor Se Negó a Jugar en MLB
Entonces, ¿por qué no pudo jugar Héctor en Grandes Ligas?
Ésta es la historia: Él estuvo en los entrenamientos de Jacksonville (AAA) en 1964, muy cerca de llegar a los Cardenales. Pero cuando lo llamaron de ese equipo grande, se negó a ir porque Ricardo Canavati, el propietario de los Sultanes de Monterrey, equipo para el cual jugaba Espino en México, había cobrado todo el bono, que eran 40 mil dólares.
Lo que reclamaba Espino eran $20 mil. La mitad. Como Canavati se negó a cumplir con eso, regresó Héctor a México y se reportó al club regiomontano.
El scout que lo había firmado para Estados Unidos, el cubano, Bobby Maduro, le ofreció entonces los $40 mil para que se fuera a San Luis. La respuesta de Espino: “No. Porque le estaría haciendo al Sr. Canavati, lo mismo que no acepté me hiciera él a mí”,
Héctor Espino hubiera sido en las Mayores mejor jonronero que en México, por los instructores de bateo, bates a su medida y gusto, además de sus extraordinarias habilidades naturales.
Los Mexicanos en MLB
Ahora, los bigleaguers de México que han exhibido notable poder en Grandes Ligas son seis:
Vinicio Castilla, de Oaxaca, 320 jonrones.
Jorge Orta, de Sinaloa, 130.
Aurelio Rodríguez de Sonora, 124.
Erubiel Durazo, Sonora, 94.
Isaac Paredes, Sonora, 86.
Beto Ávila, Veracruz, 80.
El récord de más jonrones en la Liga Mexicana de Verano, es de Nelson Barrera, nativo de Campeche, 455. El de la Liga del Pacífico, se mantiene en poder de Espino, 310.
Otros mexicanos notables jonroneros: Andrés Mora, Eduardo Jiménez, Alejandro Ortiz y Matías Carrillo.
Brillante Porvenir
Por supuesto, Paredes tiene un futuro prometedor con su poder y jugando en un equipo que, no solo cuida permanentemente y al máximo a sus peloteros, como los Astros, sino que los deja jugar a gusto, sin presiones, sin angustias.
A los 26 años de edad, si juega 10 temporadas más, sacando cuadrangulares al promedio logrado hasta ahora, dispararía unos 240. Buenos para superar a todos los del grupo del poder mexicano, a excepción de Vinicio. Para alcanzar los 320 jonrones de él, tendría que elevar unos puntos en su promedio anual.
El Negocio de Isaac
Paredes está firmado hasta este año, por cual le pagarán seis millones 663 mil dólares. Puede ir a arbitraje el próximo fin de año y ser agente libre en 2028. Sus agentes son CAA Sports.
Los agentes y tampoco él, han revelado a cuánto llegan las aspiraciones económicas para los futuros contratos… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
