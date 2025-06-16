Letters from Beyond: From Yogi Berra to Aaron Judge – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Yogi Berra para Aaron Judge

My admired Jud:

I believe you were born to be a Yankees player. You’re not only a remarkable slugger (341 home runs), but also a fine hitter (.294 average, with 776 RBIs), and above all, you’re a gentlemanly sportsman, very honorable to the public by giving your all to the team.

Furthermore, I believe that every smile you give during the games adds thousands of new Yankees fans.

And New York doesn’t love half-heartedly, but completely, just as New York doesn’t hate or belittle anyone in part, but with all its heart.

New York loves you as it loved Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Whitey Ford, Phil Rizzuto, Mickey Mantle, Billy Martin, and Mariano Rivera, with all its strength, beyond life.

And so New York hates Barry Bonds even though he’s never played for local teams. And the Bronx hates Juan Soto because it considers him a superstar who abandoned it.

Just as New York doesn’t care about Reggie Jackson and his batting power because he’s a bad person and because no one likes him, not even he himself.

And New York doesn’t care that Gleyber Torres went to Detroit because New York never wanted Gleyber Torres, since he may be a good hitter, but he’s a strange, dark character, far from inspiring the slightest feeling of love or friendship. They say in the Bronx that he wanted to leave the Yankees so he could grow that horrible beard, which he thinks looks great on him.

You, my dear Jud, are idolized, not only by Yankees, but also by Mets fans. Because, honestly, you’re adorable.

And so good with a bat in hand, that in the press releases they compare you to none other than Ruth and Gehrig, who are the greatest figures in the history of baseball in The Big Apple.

At 33 years old, you’re soaring toward a total of more than 700 home runs, very clean by the way, far from the traps of Bonds and company.

And in addition to your bat-in-hand skills, you’re a spectacular right fielder. The fans have lauded your dedication to the team, getting injured in exchange for catching hits.

Dear friend Jud: My 19-season career, until 1965, was modest compared to your game. My .285 average was accompanied by just 358 home runs and 1,530 RBIs. But I love New York, and New York loves me.

I wish you the same thing that those who love you most wish you…

Yogi.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Yogi Berra para Aaron judge

Mi admirado Jud:

Creo que naciste para ser pelotero de los Yankees. No solo eres notable slugger (341 jonrones), sino también fino chocador (.294 de promedio, con 776 impulsadas) y por encima de todo, eres un deportista caballeroso, muy honrado para con el público al entregarte por completo al equipo.

Además, creo que cada sonrisa tuya durante los juegos, suma millares de nuevos fanáticos a los Yankees.

Y Nueva York no ama a medias, sino totalmente, igual que Nueva York no odia, ni ningunea a nadie en parte, sino con todo el corazón.

Nueva York te ama como amó a Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Whitey Ford, Phil Rizzuto, Mickey Mantle, Billy Martin y a Mariano Rivera, con toda la fuerza, más allá de la vida.

Y así odia Nueva York a Barry Bonds sin que haya jugado nunca para equipos locales. Y el Bronx odia a Juan Soto, porque lo considera un súper estelar que lo abandonó.

Igual que a Nueva York nada le importa Reggie Jackson con su poder al bate, porque es mala persona y porque nadie lo quiere, ni él mismo se quiere.

Y nada le importa a Nueva York que Gleyber Torres se haya ido a Detroit, porque nunca Nueva York quiso Gleyber Torres, ya que será buen bateador, pero es un personaje extraño, oscuro, lejos de inspirar el más mínimo sentimiento de amor o amistad. Dicen en el Bronx, que él quería salir de los Yankees para dejarse crecer esa horrible barba, que cree le queda muy bien.

Tú, mi querido Jud, eres idolatrado, no solo por los yankeestas, sino también por los seguidores de los Mets. Porque, sinceramente, eres adorable.

Y tan bueno madera en mano, que en las notas de prensa te comparan, nada menos que con Ruth y con Gehrig, quienes son las más grandes figuras de la historia del beisbol en La Gran Manzana.

A los 33 años de edad, vuelas hacia un total de más de 700 cuadrangulares, muy limpios por cierto, lejos de las trampas de Bonds y compañía.

Y además de tus habilidades madera en mano, eres un right fielder espectacular. Los fanáticos te han celebrado en grande tu entrega al equipo, al causarte lesiones a cambio de capturar batazos.

Amigo Jud: Mi carrera de 19 temporadas, hasta 1965, fue modesta al lado de como juegas tú. Mi promedio, de .285, fue acompañado con, apenas, 358 jonrones y 1,530 impulsadas. Pero amo a Nueva York y Nueva York me ama.

Te deseo lo mismo que te desean quienes más te quieren…

Yogi.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5