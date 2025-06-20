Mets considering sending Francisco Álvarez to the Minors – Mets consideran enviar a Francisco Álvarez a las Menores

That criminal told the judge: I don’t have a defense attorney. Because I came to tell the truth… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Mets were yesterday considering sending Francisco Álvarez to Triple-A. The young 23-year-old catcher, a native of Guatire, has four hits in his last five games, and manager Carlos Mendoza believes he “has lost his confidence at the plate, because he’s been a good hitter.”

** In Atlanta, they refuse to believe that at this point in the season, the Braves woke up Thursday with a 33-39 record, eleven games behind the Eastern Conference leaders, the Mets. Furthermore, adding both leagues, the Braves have a 21-team lead…

It’s not enough to know the rules of baseball; we also need to understand its philosophy… Juan Loayza.

** Yankee Stadium is celebrating Giancarlo Stanton’s return to the majors after his injury and rehabilitation in Triple-A. It’s coming when the team needs it most, as it’s suffering a tremendous team slump…

** The Blue Jays, locked in a tough fight for the AL East standings, rehabilitated veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, whom they signed during spring training for a one-year contract worth $15.5 million. He was sidelined with a swollen finger. They hope he’ll provide stability to the pitching lineup with Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, and Chris Bassitt. Scherzer, 40, is in his 18th major league season…

** The AL East race began like this yesterday: Yankees, 42-31; Rays, 41-33; Blue Jays, 40-33; Red Sox, 39-37; Orioles, 31-42… You’re doing great, guys, doing great!…

Robin Hood stole from the rich to give to the poor… well, I steal from the rich to give to my lawyers… Anonymous.

Mitch Williams could make even the coffee shop nervous… Jim Fregosi, who was that reliever’s manager.

God was very generous with me… He gave me a strong body, a powerful right arm, and an atypical brain… Dizzy Dean, in his speech when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1953.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en La Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet by accessing it through: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Francisco Álvarez Rumbo a las Menores

Aquel delincuentes dijo ante el Juez: No tengo abogado defensor. Porque he venido a decir la verdad… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Mets estudiaban ayer el envío de Francisco Álvarez a Triple A. El joven catcher, nativo de Guatire y de 23 años, ha bateado cuatro hits en sus últimos cinco juegos, y el mánager Carlos Mendoza considera que “ha perdido su confianza en el home, porque ha sido buen chocador”…

** En Atlanta se niegan a creer que a estas alturas de la temporada, los Bravos hayan amanecido ayer jueves con récord de 33-39, once juegos por debajo de los líderes en el Este, los Mets. Además, sumando las dos Ligas tienen los Bracos 21 equipos encima…

No es suficiente conocer las Reglas del beisbol, también necesitamos comprender su filosofía… Juan Loayza.

** En Yankee Stadium celebran en grande el regreso de Giancarlo Stanton a Las Mayores, después de su lesión y rehabilitación en Triple A. Es que llega cuando más lo necesita el equipo, que sufre tremendo slump colectivo…

** Los Blue Jays, enfrascados en una lucha muy dura por la clasificación en el Este, rehabilitaron al veterano lanzador Max Scherzer, a quien firmaron durante los entrenamientos, para una temporada por 15 millones 500 mil dólares. Estaba fuera de juego con un dedo inflamado. Esperan que brinde estabilidad al pitcheo con Kevin Gausman, José Berríos y Chris Bassitt. Scherzer, de 40 años está en su temporada 18 de Grandes Ligas…

** La lucha en el Este de la Americana, amaneció así ayer: Yankees, 42-31; Rays, 41-33; Blue Jays, 40-33; Medias Rojas, 39-37; Orioles, 31-42… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

Robin Hood robaba a los ricos para darle a los pobres… pues yo le robo a los ricos para darle a mis abogados… Anónimo.

Mitch William era capaz de poner nervioso hasta al café... Jim Fregosi, quien fuera mánager de ese relevista.

Dios fue muy generoso conmigo… me dio un cuerpo fuerte, un brazo derecho poderoso, y un cerebro atípico… Dizzy Dean, en su discurso, cuando en 1953 lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

