The Dodgers Against Immigration Police (ICE) – Los Dodgers Contra la Policía de Inmigración

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Dodgers publicly spoke out against immigration enforcement (ICE) for the first time in their history. They barred them from using their vehicles in the park’s parking lot and also prevented them from entering the stadium.

On other occasions, these officers parked their cars there without paying, and they entered the stadium, also for free.

Dodgers games have continued uninterrupted, but there has been significant protest activity among the public against the government. The week began with a visit from the Padres for four games, and last night, at 7:10 a.m. California time, the Nationals played there. The Nationals are also scheduled to play today, Saturday, at 7:10 a.m. and tomorrow, at 1:10 a.m.

Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernández, 33, posted on Instagram:

“I am saddened and enraged by what is happening in our country and our city. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see how our community is violated, discriminated against, abused, and destroyed. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and human rights.”

At one of the stadium’s entrances, a group of about 20 uniformed, masked, and armed ICE officers were seen, with protesters shouting, “ICE, out of Los Angeles!”…

“Let Donald Trump come and imprison us and kick us out of the United States!”…

For two weeks, the entire city of Los Angeles has been the scene of battles between protesters and all kinds of authorities sent by the Washington government, including the National Guard and Marines.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has spoken out against President Trump’s attitude, calling it unnecessarily aggressive.

The Dodgers had been publicly attacked, even in the pages of the Los Angeles Times, for not speaking out in favor of persecuted Latin Americans. But since Thursday, the team has declared itself 100 percent on the side of this community. It has been established that 40% of the public that attends the Los Angeles team’s games is Latin American.

This California disaster erupted because ICE was detaining and expelling many people in Los Angeles, most of them Spanish-speaking, a policy related to Donald Trump’s politics.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Los Dodgers Contra la Policía de Inmigración

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Dodgers se declararon públicamente contra los policías de inmigración (ICE), por primera vez en su historia. Les prohibieron pasar con sus vehículos al estacionamiento del parque y también impidieron que ellos entraran al estadio.

En otras oportunidades, esos policías estacionaron ahí sus automóviles sin pagar y ellos entraron al estadio, igualmente gratis.

Los juegos de los Dodgers se han celebrado sin interrupción, pero se nota gran actividad de protestas entre el público, contra el Gobierno. La semana comenzó con la visita de los Padres para cuatro encuentros y anoche, 7:10 hora de California, jugaron allá los Nationals, quienes están anunciados también para hoy sábado, 7:10 y mañana, 1:10.

El utility puertorriqueño de los Dodgers, Kiké Hernández, de 33 años, publicó en Instagram:

“Estoy triste y enfurecido por lo que está sucediendo en nuestro país y nuestra ciudad. Este es mi segundo hogar. Y no puedo soportar ver cómo se viola, se discrimina, se abusa y se destroza a nuestra comunidad. TODAS las personas merecen ser tratadas con respeto, dignidad y derechos humanos”.

En una de las entradas del estadio, se vio a un grupo de unos 20 policías del ICE, uniformados, enmascarados y con varios tipos de armas, a quienes gritaban unos manifestantes, “ICE, fuera de Los Ángeles”…

“Que venga Donald Trump a hacernos presos y a botarnos de Estados Unidos”…

Toda la ciudad de Los Ángeles ha sido, durante dos semanas, escenario de batallas de los manifestantes contra todo tipo de autoridad que ha enviado el Gobierno de Washington, incluso la Guardia Nacional y Marines.

El Gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, se ha declarado contra la actitud del Presidente Trump, declarándola muy agresiva, sin necesidad.

Los Dodgers habían sido atacados públicamente. Incluso en las páginas de Los Ángeles Times, por no haberse declarado en favor de los latinoamericanos perseguidos. Pero desde el jueves el equipo se ha declarado ciento por ciento del lado de esta comunidad. Se ha establecido que el 40% del público que acude a los juegos del equipo de Los Ángeles, es latinoamericano.

Este desastre californiano estalló porque el CIE estaba deteniendo y expulsando a mucha gente en Los Ángeles, la mayoría de habla hispana, por supuesto, actividad relativa a la política de Donald Trump.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5