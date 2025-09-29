Letters from the Beyond: From George Steinbrenner to Brian Cashman – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De George Steinbrenner para Brian Cashman

My dear Brian:

Here I am, by your side, as some people sick with despair, have asked for your head, because the Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009.

True, no one around our team has been more desperate than I. But in this Afterlife, which you call Beyond, I’ve learned that baseball is a game and that we executives have worked hard to make sure we’re even, so that all teams have a chance to win.

That’s why the draft exists, which wasn’t even known when the Yankees won five consecutive Series, from 1949 to 1953, and also won 10 Series in 16 seasons, between 1947 and 1962. Neither the playoffs nor the wild cards existed in those years.

Of course, the 15 years that have passed since we last won a World Series in 2009 seem like an eternity. But hey, the Cubs went 108 years without tasting October champagne, between 1908 and 2016.

Dear friend Brian: I’m not the only one who recognizes your worth as a general manager. You saw how a journalist with such a brilliant career, like Bill Madden, just published this full-page headline in the New York Daily News: Yankee GM deserves MLB Executive of the Year honors.

And my son Hal isn’t going to kick you out of the Bronx offices, after being the best General Manager in baseball with us for 27 years, with five World Series wins.

Brian: You’ve been a hero, accepting with a smile that they’ve even asked for your head, because you’re a central figure of the most famous sports team in the world, along with Real Madrid.

Let’s continue to accept that baseball is a game, in which you win and lose equally, especially in the Major Leagues, where we strive to be evenly matched teams.

I invite those who attack you directly to read the Madden report, in which he publishes a long list of several advantageous deals you’ve made for our roster. No one could have done it better than you.

I already know you’ll enjoy a lot of good times in the future. Our Yankees will win often. Keep going…

Your friend always,

George.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De George Steinbrenner para Brian Cashman

Mi querido Brian:

Aquí estoy, a tu lado, ya que algunos enfermos de desesperación han pedido hasta tu cabeza, porque los Yankees no ganan una Serie Mundial desde 2009.

Cierto, más desesperado que yo no ha habido nadie alrededor de nuestro equipo. Pero en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, he aprendido que el beisbol es un juego y que los ejecutivos nos hemos empeñado en lograr que seamos parejos, que todos los equipos tengamos chance de ganar.

Por eso existe el draft, que no se conocía cuando los Yankees ganaron cinco Series consecutivas, de 1949 a 1953 y también,10 Series ganadas en 16 temporadas, entre1947 y 1962. Tampoco existían por aquellos años los Playoff, ni los comodines.

Por supuesto, parecen una eternidad los15 años transcurridos desde que en 2009, ganamos por última vez una Serie Mundial. Pero bueno, los Cachorros permanecieron 108 años sin saber lo que era saborear la champaña de octubre, entre 1908 y 2016.

Amigo Brian: No soy yo solo quien te reconoce lo que vales como gerente-general. Ya viste cómo un periodista de tan brillante carrera, como Bill Madden, acaba de publicar a toda página en el New York Daily News, este titular: Yankee GM deserves MLB Executive of the Year honors, (El gerente-general de los Yankees merece los honores como Ejecutivo del Año).

Y mi hijo Hal no te va a echar de las oficinas del Bronx, después de haber sido con nosotros, el mejor Gerente General del beisbol, durante 27 años, con cinco Series Mundiales ganadas.

Brian: Es que has sido héroe, al aceptar con una sonrisa que pidan hasta tu cabeza, porque eres figura central del equipo deportivo más famoso del mundo, junto con el Real Madrid.

Sigamos aceptando que el beisbol es un juego, en el cual, igual se gana que se pierde, especialmente en Grandes Ligas, donde nos empeñamos en ser equipos parejos.

Invito a quienes te atacan de frente a que lean el reportaje de Madden, en el cual publica él una larga lista de varias negociaciones ventajosas que has logrado para nuestro roster. Nadie pudo hacerlo mejor que tú.

Ya sé que disfrutarás mucho de bueno en el futuro. Nuestros Yankees ganarán seguido. Sigue adelante…

Tu amigo de siempre,

George.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5