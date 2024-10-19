A Beginners Guide to Online Sports Betting Features

We have all seen an incredible rise in Online Sports Betting. The following is an article that could help our readers understand a bit more of this new growing phenomenon in sports betting.

Latin America has long been a hotbed for the biggest sporting action and sees passionate fans in the region following the most popular sports around. Of course, Latin America has also been the birthplace of some of the most iconic stars in world sports.

As well as catching the latest news or watching games, fans in Latin America also enjoy betting on matches, races, and bouts. This helps them to get even closer to the action and adds another layer of interest to following their favorite league or team.

Sportsbooks: Where You Bet is Key

If you are a Latino who wants to start betting on sports, picking out the right sportsbook is important. This will not only keep you safe when betting online but will also ensure you have the best experience overall.

Although things like licensing, customer support, competitive odds, range of markets, mobile functionality, and a choice of safe payment options are all crucial, the betting features any online sportsbook has should be considered.

As shown at askgamblers.com/sports-betting/popular-features, there are a few online sports betting features to look out for in particular. But what more should you know about them?

Cash Out

This is perhaps the online sports betting feature that most people are familiar with. It’s a common sight at all the best sportsbooks and a feature that many offer to users.

Cashing out a bet means you settle the wager before the event you have bet on is finished. In the March 2022 soccer match between USA and Mexico, which finished 0–0, for example, you may have bet on the draw and cashed out in the final few minutes when it was still all tied. Doing this would have prevented a last-minute goal from spoiling your bet.

The main thing to bear in mind with a cash-out is that it only pays out part of any potential winnings, dependent on the current value of your wager. Although a cash-out is a common feature at sports betting sites, most do not allow punters to use it on every game or market. When available though, it’s a great feature for locking in profits.

Bet Builder

This is a relatively new innovation for online sportsbooks but is already a feature that has found favor with bettors. It enables punters to build their own accumulator across multiple markets and within the same game. It’s also a feature that can be used for games across all top sports—from the NBA to the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, and more.

This brings more flexibility to acca betting and a huge range of potential bets to include in the bet builder. Total odds for bet builder accas are worked out in the same manner as normal accumulators, and the final odds will be shown once you have completed the bet builder.

Best Odds Guaranteed

One of the most critical things for any sports bettor to do is get the best possible odds for wagers. This helps to bring maximum value to their betting and means they always get the best payout possible to help long-term profits.

Best odds guaranteed is a feature found at some online sportsbooks and is perfect for achieving this. As the name suggests, it guarantees you’ll get the best odds possible for your wager and the best possible payout. It works by bookies looking at which odds are better in terms of payout—the ones you made the wager at or what the bet went off at (also known as Starting Price). Bookies with this feature will always pay the higher of the two odds, and this is great news for punters. Although seen mainly in horse racing at the moment, it may well creep into more sports over time.

Live Betting

Also known as in-play betting, this is one online sports betting feature that many bettors around Latin America love. This is because it enables punters to place bets when a game, race, bout, or event has already started.

The main advantage of this is that it allows gamblers to see how things are going before they put any money down. It differs greatly from traditional pre-game betting, where you make the call before play has begun.

Live betting markets are also popular for their fast-paced, dynamic feel. As you will be placing wagers as the event is happening, the odds shown on screen change regularly to reflect what is going on in real time. This can deliver some appealing odds to take on certain markets, and it also brings opportunities for trading in-play markets. The key to successful live betting is acting quickly to bag the best odds when they appear.

Live Streaming

This has been another major innovation within online sports betting and a feature that all bettors love. It sees sports betting sites allowing customers to watch a live stream of action on which they have placed a bet on. This is usually done through the sportsbook itself and offers a smooth, hassle-free experience.

Live streaming can be very useful to use in tandem with live betting markets as it enables you to follow the action as it occurs and then place live wagers on it. Live streaming is also handy if you want to catch sporting events that are not shown on TV, or that would cost a lot to view. Of course, watching what you have bet on, live and as it happens, is a lot of fun and this also makes live streaming a top feature.

Which Online Sports Betting Features Should You Focus On?

The above shows some of the most popular online sports betting features around—but which should bettors really look out for? In truth, this is a personal decision and depends on how you like to place wagers online.

If you love the thrill of betting live, for example, this is the feature to really track down at sports betting sites. If you never use in-play markets though, this is not as important to find. The crucial thing is to think about which features you would get the most use from and to prioritize these.

Top Online Sports Betting Features

The latest features offered by online sportsbooks are a key part of their appeal and help to make the whole experience more enjoyable for bettors around Latin America. If you need more information on the best to look out for, the above should help.