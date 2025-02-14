In Caguas, Puerto Rico – A Crucial Forum for Aspiring Baseball Players

Image Credit: Latino Sports

CAGUAS, PR — Approximately 600 ninth-grade high school students, parents, school administrators, and coaches from various local baseball academies and independent leagues gathered at the Caguas Bellas Artes Convention Center for an essential discussion on the path to becoming a Major League Baseball (MLB) player.

The event, featuring a panel of esteemed coaches, recruiters, academic counselors, and former professional players, came at a crucial time. The fact that only six Puerto Rican players were drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft highlights the urgent need for forums like this to guide young athletes toward success.

Expert Panelists Share Key Insights

The panel included:

Edwin Rodríguez – Former professional player and first Puerto Rican manager in MLB

José Carballo – Director of Recruitment and Development

Wanda Piñeiro – Retired Fordham Prep counselor, teacher, and administrator

Carlos Baerga – Former MLB player & MLB analyst (LatinoMVP awardee, 1992)

Ernie Alemais – Founder of 643 Recruit, Inc. & Uptown Sports Complex, Bronx, NY

RJ Hopewood – Associate Athletic Director and College Recruitment Coordinator at Fordham Prep

Moderated by ESPN’s Eduardo Pérez, the panel provided invaluable information for high school students aiming for a career in baseball. Discussions ranged from the mental and physical demands of professional baseball to the advantages of playing at the college level. Panelists also clarified the two primary paths to MLB: entering the draft straight out of high school or playing college baseball first.

Beyond athletic skills, the panelists emphasized the importance of academic discipline, noting that a strong educational foundation not only supports a baseball career but also opens doors to other professional opportunities within the sport.

A Parent’s Perspective

One attendee, Belkys Rosario, expressed gratitude for the insights shared:

“I am thankful for the information given about the ninth-grade parent process. That was such valuable information that many more parents would like to know. They should organize more forums like this.”

A Historic Event for Puerto Rico

Congratulations to Jorge Medina of JogiSports for realizing his vision of bringing these games to Puerto Rico. Special recognition also goes to Tuti Muñoz of MB Sports for partnering to provide the necessary resources to launch the first-ever Puerto Rico Challenge. This groundbreaking event has brought eight Division I powerhouse schools to the island, marking the beginning of their journey to the College World Series in Omaha.

This initiative showcases the power of collaboration between Puerto Ricans on the island and those in the diaspora, working together to create opportunities that benefit Puerto Rico’s aspiring athletes.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports