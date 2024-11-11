Carroll’s Column: 2025 Candidates on Classic Era Ballot for National Baseball Hall of Fame

Image Credit: National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

NEW YORK, NY — With a busy week in the political world, as well as in the sports industry with a ton going on, some interesting stories and much-deserving headlines have gone unrecognized.

It was overshadowed by both the election, and the just concluded baseball season, but the National Baseball Hall of Fame released its Veteran Committee ballot for what is termed “baseball’s classic age.” On the ballot are names of players familiar to baby boomers and Gen X, and whose baseball cards were eagerly sought by them when they were young fans. Also on the ballot are Negro Baseball League legends Vic Harris and John Donaldson.

Steve Garvey, who just lost his California US Senate bid to Adam Schiff, competed with Reggie Jackson for the distinction of being the best-known baseball player during the Carter and Reagan presidential administrations.

With his matinee idol looks, MVP Awards, and multiple World Series and All-Star Game appearances, the media -savvy Garvey should have been a lock to have been elected to Cooperstown by the Baseball Writers Association of America. It was off-field allegations of multiple extramarital affairs and fathering children out of wedlock which sullied Garvey’s impeccable image. I asked Garvey years ago if he felt “the TMZ stuff” might have hurt his Hall of Fame candidacy. He hoped it didn’t but conceded it was a distinct possibility.

The late Phillies first baseman Dick Allen was known as Richie Allen when I first stated following baseball. For my money, Allen was a feared home run slugger right up with contemporaries Willie Stargell and Willie McCovey who are both in the Hall of Fame. Allen had a rocky relationship with both the Philadelphia media and fans, even though he grew up in nearby Wampum, PA.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ken Boyer was a five-time Gold Glove winner, a constant fixture on National League All-Star teams, and was the 1964 NL Most Valuable Player winner. Few third basemen are in the Hall of Fame, but I would put Boyer up against both Ron Santo and Brooks Robinson. Ken Boyer was a chain smoker, and his death from lung cancer at age 51 in 1982, may have put him out of the minds of many with the passage of time.

The biggest oversight has been the omission of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker who was a feared hitter and had a cannon for an arm.

Luis Tiant, died last month at age 83, was a top American League pitcher for 19 seasons. The Cuban-born Tiant was one of the first Hispanic big-league players at a time when few in the majors spoke Spanish, and Telemundo and Univision did not exist. It could not have been easy for him.

Tommy John pitched incredibly for 26 years in the majors and compiled 288 wins. If that weren’t enough, he is even more famous in orthopedic medicine for being the first to undergo the experimental surgery which repaired arm ligament damage. That procedure is now named in his honor.

Islanders will induct Brent Sutter into organization’s Hall of Fame on January 18

Speaking of halls of fame, the New York Islanders will induct Brent Sutter into theirs on January 18. Sutter was a member of their 1982 and 1983 Stanley Cup-winning teams and is one of many Sutter siblings to play in the NHL.

I remember attending a press conference in Newark in 2007 when the New Jersey Devils named Brent Sutter to be their head coach. I asked Sutter if he had any reservations about taking the job since it did not come with civil service security. Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello routinely fired head coaches whose teams were on the way to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sutter gave a politically correct answer, but I could see Lamoriello was not happy.

Lamoriello was even more incensed when Sutter quit the team two years later to take the same job with the Calgary Flames. I guess fences have been mended because Lou Lamoriello is the Islanders team president.

Mets Food Drive on Tuesday, November 19th

The Mets will be holding their Food Drive on Tuesday, November 19 between 10 AM and 6 PM at Citi Field. Anyone who brings at least ten non-perishable food items will receive a voucher for two tickets for a select 2025 Monday to Thursday Mets game.

Columbia Men’s Basketball pulls off upset against Villanova

In November 2012, the Columbia Lions men’s basketball team visited the Villanova Wildcats and upset them. History repeated itself on the Main Line last week as Columbia beat Villanova 90-80.

Beloved broadcaster Brendan Brown tragically passes away

One-time MSG Network Knicks broadcaster Brendan Brown, unexpectedly passed away last week at age 54. He is the son of former Knicks head coach Hubie Brown who is still broadcasting NBA games on ESPN at age 90.

Former Knick Iman Shumpert set to host new ESPN Plus series: “Taking One of the Team”

Former Knicks guard Iman Shumpert is hosting a new ESPN Plus series titled “Taking One for the Team.” The show deals with the sacrifices and behind-the-scenes struggles professional athletes must endure.

NBA suspends Sixers star Joel Embiid for three games for showing columnist

The NBA did the right thing suspending Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid three games for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist Marcus Hayes in the team’s locker room. Embiid was upset with Hayes criticizing him for not taking care of himself which has led to an inordinate amount of time on the injured list.

I know Marcus Hayes and he is a fearless columnist. He would not write something unless he believed it and had the facts to back it up. While I can understand Joel Embiid not being happy with him, it is inexcusable to assault a member of the media.

New York Liberty will appear at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The WNBA champion New York Liberty will have their own at float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade which will be seen, as per custom, on NBC.

Colts-Jets flexed from Sunday Night Football to 1:00PM ET

There is a silver lining for Jets fans about the miserable season their team is having. This Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts was originally scheduled to be played at 8:15 PM as NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” telecast. Apparently, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has finally lost his primetime appeal, as NBC has replaced the game with the Bengals-Chargers game.

The Jets games will now take place at a more fan-friendly 1 PM.

iHeartRadio cancels Len Berman’s program

Long Island City native Len Berman, who was the WNBC-TV sports anchor from 1986 through 2010, has been hosting a morning radio show on WOR for the last nine years. Berman has always been a thoughtful broadcaster with a terrific sense of humor. Unfortunately, he is a casualty of the declining fortunes of the radio business as iHeartRadio, the corporate overseer of WOR, has canceled his program.

