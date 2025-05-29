Dodgers Take on Both New York Teams in a Seven-Game Homestand

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers return from the East Coast for back-to-back series against two opponents from their 2024 Postseason run. Los Angeles will host a World Series rematch against the New York Yankees for three games beginning tomorrow, followed by their NLCS opponents, the New York Mets, for four games. Tickets remain available for all games at Dodgers.com/Tickets.

Due to expectations for particularly challenging traffic during this homestand, especially on Friday, fans are encouraged to arrive well ahead of first pitch for games this weekend against the Yankees. Stadium parking gates and ticket entry gates will open at 4:10 p.m. on Friday – three hours before first pitch. Once inside the stadium, fans can relax and enjoy all the amenities and entertainment in the Centerfield Plaza and throughout the stadium.

The three-game series against their Fall Classic foes, the New York Yankees, will kick off the homestand on Friday at 7:10 p.m. with the first of three nationally televised games on Apple TV. In their last meeting during the 2024 World Series, the Dodgers took both games against the Bronx Bombers at home, including Freddie Freeman’s iconic walk off grand slam to give the Dodgers a Game 1 victory.

The following two games will also be nationally televised, with a 4:15 p.m. start on FOX on Saturday, and a 4:10 p.m. start on ESPN2 on Sunday. The first Viva Los Dodgers of the season will also take place on Sunday, sponsored by Budweiser and Spectrum.

Two hours before first pitch, Centerfield Plaza will have lots of family-friendly entertainment including live music, player interviews and prizes.

On Monday, the Dodgers will welcome the Mets for the beginning of the four-game set with a 7:10 p.m. start and will also honor the 2024 NLCS MVP for Tommy Edman bobblehead night, presented by Security Benefit. Tommy’s brother-in-law, Marines Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Kurtz, will be honored as the Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades. The Dodgers will join Major League Baseball and celebrate the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig, and honor individuals who have ALS. The Dodgers will wear a commemorative patch, and the Dodgers, Permobil Foundation, and the Live Like Lou Foundation will be coming together to present a Dodger branded wheelchair to a local ALS family.

The series continues Tuesday with Filipino Heritage Night, where fans who purchased a special ticket pack will receive a unique jersey ahead of the 7:10 p.m. start. The jersey features the colors of the Filipino flag and the back highlights the Philippine eagle, the national bird of the Philippines and a symbol for strength, resilience and the spirit of freedom. On Wednesday, the third game of the series will be headlined by a Sandy Koufax Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey, presented by ampm.

The homestand will close out with a 1:10 p.m. start on Thursday with Metro Day. Two Dodgers alumni, Billy Ashley and Kenny Landreaux, will be at Union Station to take photos with fans and will ride the Dodger Stadium Express back to the stadium with fans and Metro representatives. The Dodgers are also hosting their third annual College Prep Day at the ballpark. Attending students can enjoy an informative, pregame college fair where they can engage with more than 25 admissions advisors from colleges and universities around the United States.

After the matinee matchup, the team will head out for a six-game road trip against the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres before returning to Chavez Ravine for a 10-game slate, the longest homestand of the year, on June 13.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will continue its stadium fundraising opportunities to help fans give back while celebrating their team. Fans can support LADF by purchasing a 50/50 raffle ticket from sellers in pink aprons, shopping exclusive merchandise and memorabilia at the LADF Homebase Store, bidding on autographed items at Dodgers.com/Auctions, or purchasing personalized ribbon board messages at Dodgers.com/RibbonBoards. In Centerfield Plaza, fans can create their own custom collectible Dodgers baseball trading card – available only at Dodger Stadium.

Only one giveaway item, per person, per valid ticket upon entering the stadium. A full list of promotions and a schedule for games this week are below:

Friday, May 30, 7:10 p.m. vs. New York Yankees

Anthem: Tinashe

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Tinashe

Centerfield Plaza: Top Shelf

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Retired Army E4 Specialist Jesse Rojas

Frontline Hero of the Game, presented by Fanatics: Captain Eric Nakamaru, Los Angeles City Fire Department Station 69

Saturday, May 31, 4:15 p.m. vs. New York Yankees

Anthem: Keith Williams Jr.

Centerfield Plaza: The Nandos

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Army Reserves Sergeant Leon Dsouza

Sunday, June 1, 4:10 p.m. vs. New York Yankees

Anthem: Julian Torres

Centerfield Plaza: Viva Los Dodgers presented by Budweiser and Spectrum, DJ Carimsa, Mariachi Acroiris

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Retired Navy Seabee 3rd Class Petty Officer Arnold Krane

Monday, June 2, 7:10 p.m. vs. New York Mets

Promotion: Tommy Edman Bobblehead presented by Security Benefit

Anthem: Aaron Lazar

Ceremonial First Pitch: Eli Edman

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball: Edman Family

Centerfield Plaza: DJ Stress

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Marines Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Kurtz

Frontline Hero of the Game, presented by Fanatics: Battalion Chief Christopher Reno, Pasadena Fire Department Station 34

Tuesday, June 3, 7:10 p.m. vs. New York Mets

Ticket Pack: Filipino Heritage Night

Anthem: Jeff Bernat

Centerfield Plaza: DJ Nico Blitz, Zos!mo, 4th Impact, live karaoke

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Retired Marines Gunnery Sergeant Don Alvarado

Wednesday, June 4, 7:10 p.m. vs. New York Mets

Promotion: Sandy Koufax Brooklyn Dodger Jersey presented by ampm

Anthem: Ashley Toman

Ceremonial First Pitch: Nancy Sinatra

Centerfield Plaza: DJ Jamie The Great

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Pulido

Thursday, June 5, 1:10 p.m. vs. New York Mets

Anthem: Kelly Packard

Ceremonial First Pitch: Metro Board First Vice Chair and Whittier City Council Member Fernando Dutra

Centerfield Plaza: DJ Santana

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Army Reserves Master Sergeant Walter Talens

