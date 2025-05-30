Calls in Boston, for Alex Cora to be Fired – Piden en Boston, que Boten a Alex Cora

A little money never causes as much damage as a lot of money… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Managers in the Major Leagues are hired to be fired. Well, with the Red Sox slipping to 27-29, it doesn’t matter which batters don’t get on base or which pitchers they’re hitting to pieces. There’s already talk at Fenway Park about firing the historic Alex Cora, who has managed in Boston since 2018, with a 548-482 record. This team pays its players $198 million per season…

** A George is astonishing the world in the minors, trying to earn a spot on the Yankees roster. He’s George Lombard Jr., a 19-year-old infielder. He’s a very good bat and flies from base to base…

** Well, this George arrives in baseball, 90 years ago today, since another George, Herman (Babe) Ruth, suited up as a baseball player for the last time. The ceremony was simple. With Ruth on the roster, the Braves, then from Boston, were playing a double feature at the Baker Bowl in Philadelphia. At the end of the first inning of the first game, the Babe emerged from the infield, waving goodbye to the crowd…

** The commissioner is using all means to silence information about the rehabilitation of Pete Rose and Joe (Shoeless) Jackson, ordered by President Donald Trump. What Rob Manfred is trying to do is ignore that presidential order…

-o-o-o-

I’m paying so much for insurance, so that I’ll be happily set in the future, that I feel like I’m starving to death now… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** As of yesterday, I’ve received 121 messages from fellow readers complaining about records I didn’t mention in the long list published on Sunday. Well… I realized there are more than 500 records that seem unbeatable. I don’t have space for them all. my apologies…

** Speaking of records, my friends at Yardbarker keepng me informed about the many, with their disastrous seasons, the Rockies are about to set. Yesterday they woke up at 9-47. And they have their worst numbers since 2022, 197-345… You guys are doing bad, real bad!… And that’s despite the fact you’re in the highlands of the United States, 1,600 meters (5,280 feet) above sea level!!…

-o-o-o-

For me, the designated hitter in the lineup is like a third person in the marital bedroom… JV.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Piden en Boston, que Boten a Alex Cora

Poco dinero nunca causa tanto daño, como sí lo causa mucho dinero… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los mánagers en Grandes Ligas, son contratados para ser despedidos. Pues, al resbalar los Medias Rojas, hasta 27-29, no importa cuáles bateadores no se embasan, ni a cuáles lanzadores destrozan a batazos, ya hablan en Fenway Park de botar al histórico Alex Cora, quien dirige en Boston desde 2018, con récord de 548-482. Este equipo paga a sus peloteros $198 millones por temporada…

** Un George anda asombrando al mundo por las menores, tratando de ganarse un sitio en el roster de los Yankees. Es George Lombard hijo, infielder de 19 años, es muy buen bate y vuela de base a base…

** Pues, llega este George al beisbol, cuando hace hoy 90 años que otro George, Herman (Babe) Ruth, se vistió de pelotero por última vez. La ceremonia fue sencilla. Con Ruth en el roster, jugaban los Bravos, entonces de Boston, en el Baker Bowl, de Philadelphia, un programa doble; y al terminar el primer inning del primer juego, salió el Babe del infield con gestos de adiós para el público…

** El comisionado silencia por todos sus medios, las informaciones acerca de la rehabilitación de Pete Rose y Joe (Shoeless) Jackson, ordenada por el Presidente, Donald Trump. Lo que pretende Rob Manfred, es desatender esa orden presidencial …

-o-o-o-

Estoy pagando tanto por seguros para que sea feliz mi futuro, que me siento morir de hambre en este presente… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** He recibido hasta ayer, 121 mensajes de amigos lectores, quienes reclaman por récords que no mencioné en la larga lista publicada el domingo. Bueno… advertí que son más de 500 los récords que parecen imbatibles. No tengo espacio para todos. Presento mis excusas…

** Hablando de récords, me informan mis amigos de Yardbarker, acerca de los muchos de temporadas desastrosas, en vías de ser impuestos por los Rockies. Ayer amanecieron con 9-47. Y tienen los peores números desde 2022, 197-345… ¡Van mal, muchachos, van mal!… ¡¡Y eso, que están en las alturas de Estados Unidos, mil 600 metros (5,280 pies) sobre el nivel del mar!!…

-o-o-o-

Para mí el bateador designado en la alineación es como una tercera persona en la alcoba matrimonial… JV.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5