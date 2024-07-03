Elly De La MANIA: Elly De La Cruz makes Yankee Stadium debut

Elly De La Cruz does not disappoint in Yankee Stadium debut on Tuesday night - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Elly De La Mania!

Cincinnati’s 22-year-old superstar Elly De La Cruz, made his Yankee Stadium debut on Tuesday evening — a night he had been waiting for and dreamt of ever since he was a kid, growing up in Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic. Yet, at the same time, a debut that he just knew he’d rise to the occasion in.

“It’s going to be good because I grew up being a Yankees fan, and I can’t wait to play here,” De La Cruz said in a MLB Network interview on Tuesday afternoon, which included him later revealing that he idolized Derek Jeter.

After De La Cruz took part in batting practice to soak in all of what Yankee Stadium has to offer, while hitting ‘moonshots’ to the second deck of right field, it was his time to shine on the diamond.

The switch-hitting shortstop simply did it all: tremendous defense (per usual), paired with dynamic speed around the bases, and production at-the-plate that only a handful of MLB athletes can achieve…

From the left-side of the plate, De La Cruz led off the top of the fourth inning with a shot to the right-field corner, which resulted in a triple, and then to follow it up, in the next inning, as a right-handed hitter, he clobbered a Luis Gil 93 MPH four-seam fastball to deep left-center field for his 15th home run of the season.

“It was amazing, there was a lot of fans, and they were loud,” said De La Cruz of the stadium atmosphere following the Reds 5-4 win. “It was loud. I love playing here.”

“First time here you know, I think there’s a lot to be said — he’s just comfortable in those spots — he believes in himself and has confidence in playing the game,” stated Cincinnati manager David Bell on De La Cruz, who became the first Reds player in franchise history to record at least 15 home runs and 40-or-more stolen bases in the club’s first 85 games of a season.

“And he’s just at the beginning” Bell added. “There’s going to be a lot bigger spots, and bigger stages. But, the fact that he’s having success — not just in these spots — but throughout the season, he’s played really well. It’s just the growth. The confidence grows and he continues to become a better player everyday.”

For Yankee fans, this was their first up close look at De La Cruz, and let’s just say, the 2023 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year did not disappoint…

