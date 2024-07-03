Yankees Need For Gil To Get Back On Track

Yankees rookie right-hander Luis Gil has hit a bump in the road in his last three outings - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Yankees right-hander Luis Gil a month ago was in consideration for AL Rookie of the Year, some tabbing him as an early AL Cy Young Award winner with a fast start. Through his first 14 starts they were talking ace of the staff and a starter representing the American League at the All-Star game in a few weeks.

His 17th start of the season at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night at times resembled Gil of those previous starts, He retired nine Cincinnati Reds in a row and then Elly De La Cruz led off the fourth and hit a triple to the right field corner. Gil relied on his four-seamer, the Reds would get to Gil with four runs.

The final line for Gil: four innings, four-runs, two hits, three walks, two hit batters. Gil (9-4) lost his third straight, the Yankees 5-4 loss in the first of a three-game series, their 11th loss in the last 15 games.

#Reds win by a final of 5-4 over the #Yankees here in the Bronx, as 🇵🇷 Alexis Díaz, the 2023 National League #LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year, secures the save for Cincinnati ⚾️#LatinoSports #MLB pic.twitter.com/x7ZwrVDG64 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 3, 2024

And if the Yankees in a first place Al East battle with the Orioles intend to go far in October, Gil has to resemble an ace, a role for Gerrit Cole who recently returned from the injured list. So the question to manager Aaron Boone is Gil fatigued? Nearing 100 innings pitched, this after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“I don’t think this is a fatigue issue,” said Boone. “I think it’s just a little out of sorts issue and having a harder time correcting on the fly.”

But with the first half of a season in the books, and with the Yankees in a struggle, there has to be a concern about Gil and his ability to continue being a valuable part of their rotation. Yankees pitching that once led the league in overall ERA has suddenly fallen to the bottom, due in part to Gil, Carlos Rodón (2021 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year), and Nestor Cortes (2022 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year).

Cole looked respectable in his last start against the Blue Jays and Marcus Stroman (7-3, 3.29 RA) has been consistent and gets the start in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

There is no discussion from Boone about Gil skipping a start or two prior to the upcoming All-Star break, no talk about a rest and not compiling the innings in a rookie year as Gil has never reached that 100 mark. He has to make the adjustments and Boone is confident his rookie pitcher will continue to learn and grow.

But those first 14 starts and holding opponents to a .143 average is quite different now with numbers showing .333, not looking good. Regardless there is room for adjustments because Gil has a tendency to settle down. It’s those moments of a rookie pitcher learning on the job.

“He came out threw the ball well the first few innings,” Boone said. “He had a harder effort correcting it on the fly. Overall the profile fits a little better.”

In the meantime, the Yankees have no other options to provide Gil to miss a start or two. And their trade deadline necessities are looking for bullpen help, also with starter Clarke Schmidt on the injured list. But it is Gil having issues locating that fastball and finishing off hitters, no doubt a concern as a major part of their rotation. So until further notice, Gil will remain in the rotation and to Boone that can only lead to adjustments.

But the numbers are a concern. Gil has allowed 16 runs in 9-⅔ innings in his last three starts, 14.90 ERA. Previously it was Cy Young bound numbers, seven runs in 55-⅓ innings in nine starts.

“Overall, things mechanically, you sink your body to a good point where you feel comfortable,” Gil said through an interpreter. “Sometimes you hit bumps when you are competing at this level. At the same time, I feel assured of myself that by working hard, I’ll be able to get out of it and not let things keep happening.”

He said it was an issue of not being able to mix pitches well in that fourth inning, a reasonable answer and there was no issue of fatigue. To reiterate, though, this was not his first quality start since June 4 after six good scoreless innings against the Twins.

The Yankees need to get Gil back to similar numbers in those previous starts, if not a key component to their rotation and fixing issues is a concern. And there can’t be those concerns going down the stretch in late August and September.

So it will be another important start for Gil in five days. They hope to get him back on track, if not then decisions have to be made.

Rich Mancuso is the senior writer and contributor for Latinosports.com – X (Formerly Twitter) @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

