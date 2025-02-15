Jordan Taylor Powers Stetson to 8-4 Victory over Penn State in Puerto Rico Challenge

The following article was first published by Stetson Athletics – Jordan Taylor Powers Stetson to 8-4 Victory over Penn State; Leaves the yard twice while driving in five runs
CAGUAS, P.R. – Newcomer Junior Jordan Taylor delivered a stellar performance at the plate on Saturday, blasting two home runs and driving in five RBIs to help the Stetson Hatters defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions 8-4 in the Puerto Rico Challenge.
Senior Jonathan Gonzalez made his season debut after missing all of the 2024 season. The southpaw didn’t skip a beat, earning the win for Stetson, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Gonzalez pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.
Taylor went 3-for-4, adding two home runs to his five RBIs.
Bullseye! 🎯#GoHatters | @StetsonHatters pic.twitter.com/rq8p0Yrxd8
— Stetson Baseball (@StetsonBaseball) February 15, 2025
Junior Lorenzo Meola also contributed to the power surge, going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Junior Jayden Hylton was also key in the win, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.
The Hatters struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Hylton’s hard-hit ball to the left side resulted in a shortstop error, allowing the runs to cross. Stetson’s defense then held Penn State scoreless, and in the second inning, Taylor hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0, marking his first Division 1 home run.
Penn State managed to cut Stetson’s lead to 4-1 before the Hatters extended their advantage to 6-1 in the sixth inning with another two-run homer from Taylor. The Nittany Lions battled back, narrowing the deficit to 6-3, but Stetson responded with insurance in the eighth inning. Taylor singled home a run to make it 7-3.
The Hatters continued to shut down the Nittany Lions before Meola added a solo home run in the ninth to increase Stetson’s lead to 8-3. Penn State scored once more, but Stetson held on for the 8-4 victory.
The Hatters outhit the Nittany Lions 9-8. Junior Isaiah Barkett stole two bases in the game.
Stetson pitchers limited Penn State to a .200 batting average (2-for-10) with runners in scoring position, striking out nine and inducing 11 ground balls and four fly balls over 38 batters faced.
The Hatters will look to stay hot as they face the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, February 15, at 1:00 PM EST.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 6 days ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARDS – 2024 OFFICIAL BALLOT ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NY (February 10th, 2025) — It has been thirty five (35) years since...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Wolverines Use Big Eighth Inning To Rally Past Owls In Puerto Rico
The following article was first published by Conor Stemme on MichiganAthletics.com – Wolverines Use...
-
Boxing/ 18 hours ago
Zayas Is Ready For A Title
NEW YORK, NY — Xander Zayas has arrived after his ninth round stoppage against...
-
Baseball/ 20 hours ago
Always Very Serious, But Today Is Saturday – Siempre Muy Serios, Pero Hoy Es Sábado
“I don’t know what the thing is… If the stadium is full of fans,...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Jordan Taylor Powers Stetson to 8-4 Victory over Penn State in Puerto Rico Challenge
The following article was first published by Stetson Athletics – Jordan Taylor Powers Stetson...