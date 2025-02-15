Jordan Taylor Powers Stetson to 8-4 Victory over Penn State in Puerto Rico Challenge

Image credit: Stetson Athletics

The following article was first published by Stetson Athletics – Jordan Taylor Powers Stetson to 8-4 Victory over Penn State; Leaves the yard twice while driving in five runs

CAGUAS, P.R. – Newcomer Junior Jordan Taylor delivered a stellar performance at the plate on Saturday, blasting two home runs and driving in five RBIs to help the Stetson Hatters defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions 8-4 in the Puerto Rico Challenge.

Senior Jonathan Gonzalez made his season debut after missing all of the 2024 season. The southpaw didn’t skip a beat, earning the win for Stetson, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Gonzalez pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.

Taylor went 3-for-4, adding two home runs to his five RBIs.

Junior Lorenzo Meola also contributed to the power surge, going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Junior Jayden Hylton was also key in the win, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

The Hatters struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Hylton’s hard-hit ball to the left side resulted in a shortstop error, allowing the runs to cross. Stetson’s defense then held Penn State scoreless, and in the second inning, Taylor hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0, marking his first Division 1 home run.

Penn State managed to cut Stetson’s lead to 4-1 before the Hatters extended their advantage to 6-1 in the sixth inning with another two-run homer from Taylor. The Nittany Lions battled back, narrowing the deficit to 6-3, but Stetson responded with insurance in the eighth inning. Taylor singled home a run to make it 7-3.

The Hatters continued to shut down the Nittany Lions before Meola added a solo home run in the ninth to increase Stetson’s lead to 8-3. Penn State scored once more, but Stetson held on for the 8-4 victory.

The Hatters outhit the Nittany Lions 9-8. Junior Isaiah Barkett stole two bases in the game.

Stetson pitchers limited Penn State to a .200 batting average (2-for-10) with runners in scoring position, striking out nine and inducing 11 ground balls and four fly balls over 38 batters faced.

The Hatters will look to stay hot as they face the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, February 15, at 1:00 PM EST.

