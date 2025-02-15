Always Very Serious, But Today Is Saturday – Siempre Muy Serios, Pero Hoy Es Sábado

“I don’t know what the thing is… If the stadium is full of fans, the hundreds of reporters, photographers and television workers or the flags decorating the stadium… Whatever it is, one feels great emotion, and nothing that has been enjoyed before is important”… Bob Gibson.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The three big questions of the day:

1) How big is the power of God?…

2) What is happening in the Bermuda Triangle?…

3) What is inside the heads of certain rulers?…

-o-o-o-

From Teodoro Rojas.

Only for intellectuals:

– Why do you go to the University so elegantly?

– Because I have class.

-o-o-o-

– I’d like to buy a book about fatigue and tiredness.

– Sorry, they ran out fast.

-o-o-o-

– Hey, do you like Einstein’s theory?

– Relatively.

-o-o-o-

– I once thought that between you and me, everything would work out.

– And yes, it did.

-o-o-o-

– My son is practicing swimming.

– And how is he doing?

– Nothing fishy.

-o-o-o-

– I married last month.

– I got married.

– Of course, you had..

-o-o-o-

– You don’t love me because I’m colorblind, do you, beloved Sky-Blue?

– My name is Violet!

-o-o-o-

– Hey, what’s your name?

– I’m not yesterday, nor am I tomorrow.

– What are you talking about?

– My name is Metoday.

-o-o-o-

– Hi, Sky, how are you?

– Partly cloudy, with a chance of rain.

Just saying. You know?

-o-o-o-

Jaimito, who studies far from his town, sent an email to his brother Pepito, which said: “Bad grades, please, prepare daddy.”

Back, the answer:

“Jaimito: Dad, very well prepared. Prepare yourself!”

-o-o-o-

Two men are fighting in the middle of the street, and a child cries desperately, shouting, “Dad, Dad!”

Some police intervene, separate the brawlers and ask the boy:

“Which one is your dad?”

“I don’t know, sir. That’s why they were fighting.”

-o-o-o-

“Children make their parents feel very old and their grandparents feel very young”… Joey Adams.

“Children will be your great support when you are old and, in addition, they helped you get old very soon”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Siempre Muy Serios, Pero Hoy Es Sábado

“Ignoro cuál es la cosa… Si el estadio está repleto de fanáticos, los centenares de reporteros, fotógrafos y operarios de la televisión o las banderas decorando el estadio… Lo que sea, uno siente gran emoción, y nada que haya sido disfrutado anteriormente, es importante”... Bob Gibson.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las tres grandes preguntas del día…:

1) ¿Cuán grande es el poder de Dios?…

2) ¿Qué es lo que ocurre en El Triángulo de las Bermudas?…

3) ¿Qué tienen dentro de la cabeza ciertos gobernantes?…

-o-o-o-

De Teodoro Rojas.

Solo para intelectuales:

– ¿Por qué vas tan elegante a la Universidad?

– Porque tengo clase.

-o-o-o-

– Quisiera comprar un libro sobre la fatiga y el cansancio.

– Lo siento, están agotados.

-o-o-o-

– Oye, ¿te gusta la teoría de Einstein?

– Relativamente.

-o-o-o-

– Alguna vez pensé que entre tú y yo, todo se podría.

– Y, pues sí, se pudrió.

-o-o-o-

– Mi hijo está practicando natación.

– ¿Y qué tal le va?

– Nada mal.

-o-o-o-

– Doctor, soy asmática, ¿es grave?

– No, señora, es esdrújula.

-o-o-o-

– El mes pasado contraí matrimonio.

– Contraje.

– Claro, tenía que ser formal.

-o-o-o-

– No me quieres porque soy daltónico, ¿verdad, Celeste?

– ¡Me llamo Violeta!

-o-o-o-

– Oye, ¿cómo te llamas?

– No soy el ayer, ni soy el mañana.

– ¿De qué hablas?

– Me llamo Eloy.

-o-o-o-

– Hola, cielo, ¿cómo estás?

– Parcialmente nublado, con probabilidades de lluvia.

Digo yo, ¿no?

-o-o-o-

Jaimito, quien estudia lejos de su pueblo, le mandó un email a su hermano Pepito, que decía: “Notas malas, por favor, prepara papá”.

De vuelta, la respuesta:

“Jaimito: Papá muy bien preparado. Ahora, prepárate tú”.

-o-o-o-

Dos hombres se pelean en medio de la calle, y un niño llora desesperado, gritando, “¡papá, papá!”

Intervienen unos policías, separan a los peleones y le preguntan al muchacho:

“¿Cuál es tu papá?”

“No lo sé, señor. Por eso es que peleaban”.

-o-o-o-

“Los niños hacen que sus padres se sientan muy viejos y que sus abuelos se sientan muy jóvenes”… Joey Adams.

“Los hijos serán tu gran apoyo, cuando seas viejo y, además, te ayudaron a llegar a viejo muy pronto”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5