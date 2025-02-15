Image Credit: Michigan Athletics

The following article was first published by Conor Stemme on MichiganAthletics.com – Wolverines Use Big Eighth Inning To Rally Past Owls In Puerto Rico

PONCE, Puerto Rico. — Behind a strong start from Kurt Barr and a big eighth inning, the University of Michigan baseball team rallied to defeat Rice, 5-2, in the second game of the season and the Puerto Rico Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 15).

Michigan (1-0) was once again led by its pitching staff. Barr started on the mound, going five innings while scattering three hits, three walks, and allowing one unearned run while striking out eight batters. Three relievers closed out the game, with Michael Quedens tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in his collegiate debut. Josh Kasner earned the win in his first appearance, pitching 1.2 innings without allowing a hit and striking out two. Offensively, Jonathan Kim contributed two hits, a run, and an RBI.

Rice (0-1) took an early lead when the second batter reached on an error, followed by a wild pitch and a single that allowed the runner to score. After a single by Benny Casillas with one out, a fielder’s choice and a flyout ended the bottom of the first inning.

Both teams had baserunners in the second to the fourth innings, but it wasn’t until the fifth that Rice threatened again with two runners on and one out. Barr worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a flyout. Michigan’s offense, however, was stagnant, as the Wolverines went down in order in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

After Barr’s five innings, Quedens took over, allowing one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings.

In the seventh, after a one-out double, Brandon Mann came on and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Rice extended its lead to 2-0 in the top of the eighth after a leadoff walk, a single, and a groundout that brought in a run.

In the bottom of the eighth, Michigan’s offense exploded. Brayden Jefferis drew a full-count walk to start the inning, followed by a double from Cole Caruso . Jefferis scored on a single by Rausch to cut the lead in half. Kim’s single then tied the game as Caruso crossed the plate. A perfectly executed bunt by Benny Casillas then allowed Rausch to score from third.

Michigan added another run when Jeter Ybarra ‘s single brought Kim home, and Casillas advanced to third.

Finally, Mitch Voit tacked on a sacrifice fly, giving Michigan a 5-2 lead after the eighth inning.

Kasner entered the game in the eighth, retiring two batters to close the inning and then striking out the first two he faced in the ninth. Rice drew a two-out walk, but Kasner secured the win by forcing a flyout to end the game.

Michigan will continue play in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Sunday (Feb. 16) at 11:00 AM AST against Villanova. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports