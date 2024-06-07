Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by Major League Baseball – Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers launch the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot presented by BuildSubmarines.com; Two-Phase Format of Fan Voting Returns on MLB.com and the 30 Club Sites; MLB Network to Announce Finalists on Thursday, June 27th; Leading Vote-Getter in Each League During Phase One to Again Receive Automatic Starting Assignment; Four-Day Voting Period of Phase Two Begins June 30th to Determine All-Star Starters; ESPN to Unveil Starters on Wednesday, July 3rd; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 7th

Major League Baseball launched the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot presented by BuildSubmarines.com for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. The 94th Midsummer Classic will mark the second to be hosted by the Rangers and the first to take place at Globe Life Field after Texas hosted the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot once again features two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27th. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots each day that voting is open on MLB platforms.

On Thursday, June 27th, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each League will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. (ET), and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each League.

Once again, the leading vote-getter in each league during the first phase of voting will receive an automatic starting assignment at the All-Star Game and bypass the second phase of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, Phase 2 voting at the position will still take place to determine the remaining two starters among the next four outfield finalists.

Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, June 30th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 3rd. Later that night, the winners will be announced on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (ET) during the All-Star Selection Show presented by BuildSubmarines.com. During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once per day on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2024 Midsummer Classic.

The AL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Bruce Bochy of the defending World Series Champion Rangers, and the NL All-Star Team, led by Torey Lovullo of the defending NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced during the All-Star Selection Show presented by BuildSubmarines.com on Sunday, July 7th at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

During each phase of voting, the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Spanish-language ballots will also be available to fans via MLB.com/vota.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2024 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 16th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 15th), All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona (July 13th), the MLB Draft (July 14th-16th), the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 12th), and Capital One All-Star Village (July 13th-16th). The 94th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries.

FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

