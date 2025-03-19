Off To Providence: St. John’s Awaits March Madness

Image Credit: St. John's Men's Basketball

NEW YORK, NY — They are big time now. Front page news, back page news, late-night talk shows, appearances on various television programs as well as on the most popular sports podcasts out there, Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take.”

You name it and the St. John’s University Red Storm have done it this season. A result based on the consistency of winning.

New York’s team now has a new obstacle ahead, appearing in the program’s first NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament game since 2019.

The Red Storm (30-4 overall), under the leadership of notorious head coach Rick Pitino, 2024-2025 Big East Conference regular season champs, and 2025 Big East Tournament champs, were deemed the No. 2 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA March Madness Tournament on Selection Sunday, and dealt a Round of 64 matchup with No. 15 Omaha (22-12) at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island — scheduled for this Thursday night, March 20th (9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT on CBS).

During its most recent affairs towards the end of the regular season and in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, St. John’s, ranked No. 5 on the latest AP Poll, viewed each as if they were win-or-go-home-like NCAA Tournament games; however, nothing can compare to it until actually being out there on the floor vs. Omaha.

“We mentally said it, it was the first round,” explained Pitino on the team’s mindset and how it may potentially help this coming Thursday night. “We started with the Marquette game. Because of the lack of experience we had, we kept talking about that. This is the first round. This is the second round. This is the Sweet 16. And we played it that way, just to get them that type of experience.”

A Proper Send Off

New York Coming Together In Support of St. John’s Men’s Basketball

With the gas tank full and their bags packed, St. John’s is officially off to Providence — departing the campus of Queens, New York, on the team’s bus Tuesday afternoon while fans, students, teachers, and faculty staff, all cheered them on and sent them off in Red Storm fashion.

A similar scene took place prior to the Big East Tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden as the team walked the streets of Manhattan upon entering the arena + on campus before Sunday’s Selection Show.

“It was awesome,” said St. John’s junior combo-guard RJ Luis Jr. on Johnnie Nation showing up during Selection Sunday on campus. “It first started before the championship game for the BIG EAST Tournament. We had all of the cheerleaders lined up with the mascot and a couple of fans. It was pretty cool because not only last year but just in general, you see all the other big time schools doing it. So just for us to have that type of recognition and that sort of love, it was amazing. I felt the energy and I felt like that day was going to be a good vibe.”

The Dominican-Ecuadorian of Miami, Florida later added, “It was just super special, even today (Sunday and Tuesday), a couple of these kids went to class with me, showed up and supported us. In their heads, they think they’re fans, but I’m just a regular student, I just play basketball and stuff like that. We all go to school and we all do the same things.”

“They probably just major in something different. But it’s truly special to have that support from the fan base and them showing love. I think myself and the rest of my teammates, we try to the best of our ability to take as many pictures and sign as many autographs, just to give back to them and make them feel good.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports