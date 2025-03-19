Let The Madness Begin: Latinos in 2025 NCAA March Madness Tournament 

Image Credit: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY — As the 2025 NCAA March Madness Tournament opens up this week, Latino Sports, along with the assistance from Orlando Del Hoyo-Muñiz, providing well-informed details on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, formulated a list of each NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball player participating in this year’s March Madness Tournament — who is of Latin family ancestry or was born in a country/territory of Latin America.

The twenty-seven players (27) listed below are student-athletes representing all Latinos on the grand stage of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Puerto Rico: Eleven (11) — RJ Meléndez (Miss St.), Rafael Pinzon (Bryant), Carmelo Pacheco (Mount St. Mary’s), Elijas Espinosa (Mount St. Mary’s), Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee), Isaiah Brown (Florida), Aaron Davis (Bryant), Eddiean Tirado (SIU Edwardsville), Daniel Abreu (Drake), Tre Norman (Marquette), Jaiden Glover (St. John’s, injured)

Dominican Republic: Nine (9) — Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn), RJ Luis Jr. (St. John’s), Boogie Fland (Arkansas), Koby Brea (Kentucky), Andersson García (Texas A&M), Owen Aquino (Liberty), Jordan Gerónimo (Maryland), Chris Mañon (Vanderbilt), Christian Fermin (VCU)

Mexico: Three (3) — Melo Sanchez (Arkansas), Victor Valdez (Troy), GiCarri Harris (Purdue)

Nicaragua: One (1) — Norchad Omier (Baylor)

Costa Rica: One (1) — Ian Martinez (Utah State)

Argentina: One (1) — Maximo Milovich (UC San Diego)

Brazil: One (1) — Eduardo Klafke (Ole Miss)

From all of us here at Latino Sports, we wish each player and their respective team the best of luck throughout the Madness!

If there are additional players currently missing, please feel free to inform us in the comment section below, so we can properly add them to this prestigious list.

Information courtesy of Orlando Del Hoyo-Muñiz. You can follow Orlando on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScoutODHM, for great insights and more on Latinos making an impact in the sport of basketball.

