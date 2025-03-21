STORM ON: No. 2 St. John’s mows down No. 15 Omaha to advance to Round of 32 of March Madness

Image Credit: St. John's Men's Basketball

PROVIDENCE, RI — The beginning wasn’t pretty in Thursday night’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Opening Round matchup vs. the No. 15 Omaha Mavericks at Amica Mutual Pavilion, but the No. 2 St. John’s Red Storm once again, finished off the evening by making history.

An every game scenario with junior wing RJ Luis Jr., graduate guard Kadary Richmond, and Rick Pitino’s Red Storm, as St. John’s, now 31-4, mowed down Omaha, 83-53, to mark the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2000.

To let the Madness begin in Providence on Thursday, with a 9:58 PM ET tip, Omaha got off to a hot start, leading 7-0 after the first three minutes and seven seconds of regulation. During the wicked opening stretch, St. John’s as a collective, were second guessing its shot attempts while allowing the Mavericks to get comfortable from beyond the arc, and in the paint.

Throughout that time, Richmond piled up two fouls early, which created an alternative challenge for the Red Storm’s supporting cast and Luis Jr., the 2024-2025 Big East Player of the Year.

Those in the building and watching from home, all wondered if this had the making of a monumental upset, however; the 72-year-old Pitino, one of the best head coaches there is — dealing with nearly every twist and turn of March Madness during his illustrious career — put a stop to it real quick.

Out of a timeout called by Pitino just after the Maverick surge and Omaha’s Tony Osburn getting the crowd riled up, Richmond got to the basket at ease for a quick two-points, and then it was the Dominican-Ecuadorian of Miami, Florida, Luis Jr., stepping up with an 8-0 run of his own.

In the matter of the next 15 minutes of first half action, along with the majority of the second frame, St. John’s gained the lead, and proceeded to then open the floodgates, compiling 14 made three-pointers as a team — tying the Red Storm’s season-high in a contest and the largest amount in a NCAA Tournament game by the Johnnies all-time.

Another game and what came out of it? More history…

“​​I want to thank God for this opportunity,” said Luis Jr after his March Madness debut, finishing as the game’s leading scorer, with 22 points on 8-14 shooting from the field, 5-8 behind the arc, and 1-2 from the charity stripe.

“The whole team, we came out very tight. This is their first time playing, so I think it was a little bit of nerves but we cleaned it up in the second half and we got back to our identity, which is defense. We brought up the pressure and just got to go back and learn from our mistakes in this game and prepare for Saturday.”

On Luis Jr.’s 22-point affair, one of which included fighting for each loose ball and rebound (8) he can get, Thursday night marked his 14th game of the 2024-2025 season where he scored 20 or more points.

What’s Next?

The Round of 32 on Saturday…

This Saturday afternoon, March 22nd, in the Round of 32 within the West Region, No. 10 Arkansas (21-13) and No. 2 St. John’s (31-4) will meet with only one team moving on.

Tip-off set for 2:40 PM ET (Saturday, 3/22) at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island (Ticket Information Here).

The national headline story in this matchup is no doubt, Rick Pitino vs. John Calipari, but for us here at Latino Sports, it’s Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland, a top NBA prospect vs. St. John’s junior RJ Luis Jr., one of the best hoopers across the nation, recently being named an AP Second Team All-American.

Two of nine Dominicans in this year’s NCAA Tournament battling it out on the grand stage of March Madness as Fland, a Bronx, NY native, is a Dominican-American and Luis Jr., of Miami, Florida, is Dominican and Ecuadorian through his father and mother, respectively.

“I think the goal is to get that number into double figures,” said Luis Jr. of being one-of-nine Dominicans to appear in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

“It’s definitely a great feeling just to be a part of that little group that is putting on for the Latin community and those third world countries out there. To be able to do that and represent them is a great feeling.”

