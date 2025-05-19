Rookie Pairs in Cooperstown – Parejas de Novatos en Cooperstown

Walking the streets of this world is like playing baseball… The hardest part is getting to home safe… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Three managers have been fired. Do you think Oswaldo Guillén is a good manager, and was it so serious to say he loves Fidel Castro that he was banned?”

Dear friend Chaldo: Guillén has been the only one in history who, after winning a World Series (in 2005), hasn’t managed another team. In the Major Leagues, more than being a good manager, what’s required is personality, stature, human qualities, chivalry, and elegant conduct.

Luis Morales, from Mérida, Venezuela, asks: “What was Tom Kelly like as a manager, and what baseball memorabilia do you collect?”

Dear friend Lucho: Kelly won two World Series with the Twins, in 1987 and 1991. Enough to be considered excellent. Also, a fine gentleman. Very decent. And I only collect books about baseball.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, opines: “I hope the Veterans Committee also does justice to David Concepción and inducts him into the Hall of Fame on the same day as Pete Rose, so he can enjoy it while he’s alive. And, why wasn’t Johan Santana inducted?”

Dear friend Jeity: The left-handed pitcher Santana had a brilliant career, but a very short one. Of his 12 seasons, only eight were notable.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks: “Does David Concepción still have a chance to be inducted into the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Lucho: Yes. It’s in the hands of the Veterans Committees.

Alcibíades Patiño L. from Guaymas asks: “Is it true that there have been three pairs (National and American) of Rookies of the Year, who were later elevated to Cooperstown? Whoever told me couldn’t remember who. Please.”

Dear friend Chía: It’s true (it shows when they were Rookies of the Year): Frank Robinson and Luis Aparicio, 1956; Tom Seaver and Rod Carew, 1967; Andre Dawson and Eddie Murray, 1977.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené in Baseball in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Parejas de Novatos en Cooperstown

Caminar por las calles de este mundo es como jugar beisbol… Lo más difícil es llegar al home safe… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “Han despedido a tres mánagers. ¿Considera que Oswaldo Guillén es buen mánager, y tan grave fue decir que ama a Fidel Castro, para ser vetado?”

Amigo Chaldo: Guillén ha sido el único en la historia que, después de ganar una Serie Mundial (la de 2005), no ha logrado dirigir ningún otro equipo. En Grandes Ligas, más que ser buen mánager, se exige personalidad, altura, calidad humana, caballerosidad, conducirse elegantemente.

Luis Morales, de Mérida, Venezuela, pregunta: “¿Qué tal era Tom Kelly como manager y qué objetos de beisbol colecciona usted?”

Amigo Lucho: Kelly ganó dos Series Mundiales con los Twins, 1987 y 1991. Suficiente para ser considerado excelente. Además, fino caballero. Muy decente. Y yo solo colecciono libros acerca del beisbol.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques opina: “Deseo que el Comité de Veteranos haga justicia también con David Concepción, y lo eleve al Hall de la Fama el mismo día que a Pete Rose, para que lo disfrute en vida. Y, ¿porqué no fue elevado Johán Santana?”

Amigo Jeity: El zurdo Santana tuvo una brillante carrera, pero muy corta. De sus 12 temporadas, solamente ocho resultaron notables.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta: “¿Tiene aún oportunidad de ser elevado al Hall de la Fama, David Concepción?”

Amigo Lucho: Sí. Está en manos de los Comités de Veteranos.

Alcibíades Patiño L. de Guaymas, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que ha habido tres parejas (Nacional y Americana) de Novatos del Año, que después fueron elevados a Cooperstown? Quien me lo dijo no recordaba quienes. Por favor”.

Amigo Chía: Es cierto (aparece cuando fueron Novatos del año): Frank Robinson y Luis Aparicio, 1956; Tom Seaver y Rod Carew, 1967; Andre Dawson y Eddie Murray, 1977.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

