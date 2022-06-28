Pete Rose bet until “I’m going to not rain today!” – Pete Rose apostaba hasta “¡voy a que no llueve hoy!”

“My dad rests in peace… But he hasn’t died, only he got a job in the Government”… Pacomio.-

Alirio Morales H. from Mexico D.F. question…: “Would Héctor Espino have been in the Major Leagues, as great a hitter as he was here, in Mexico?”

Amigo Yiyo…: he would have been superior, because at his time there were no batting instructors in Mexico, no bats made to suit the needs of each hitter, no gyms, and there were in the Major Leagues. Espino’s remarkable power was a gift of birth and in the United States he would have been better utilized.

Rúber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “Who made it fashionable for position players to go in and pitch and what do you think about it?”

Friend Rubo…: “Position players”. So the pitcher IS NOT a position player. So what is it?. Is he an exile, a corpse, a Saint in Heaven? In baseball there are nine positions, NINE! Nine position players… And nobody made anything fashionable. This has been used since the 19th century.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, asks and gives his opinion…: “How did they discover that Pete Rose gambled? They forgive criminals and murderers, setting them free after a few years in prison, and they want to leave him buried forever, since the worst thing he could have done was bet on his team winning. But they won’t be able to, because those of us who admire him, respect him and love him, will keep him alive forever.”

Friend Jeity…: No one found out anything, because Pete didn’t hide his habit. One afternoon in July 1974, the Reds were at batting practice, and Cesarín Geronimo said…: “The clouds are black, it’s going to rain”. To which Rose replied…: “I’m going a hundred dollars so it doesn’t rain!”. Cesarín did not bet, but Ken Griffey Sr. did. And he rained, so Pete lost.

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire, asks…: “Is there no one to stop that disorder, clowning and ridiculousness of ‘perreo’? I don’t think that, because they are young, they should be accepted in such a way of enjoying themselves. They don’t realize the damage they do to baseball and how bad they look. I’ve seen videos of superstars from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and they didn’t have that attitude.”

Dude Doug…: There’s no stopping that. And it is not the only ridiculousness of some bigleaguers who threaten the show today.

