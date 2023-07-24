Phuture Phillies Down on the Pharm

Clearwater Threshers, Phillies Low A level affiliate - Image Credit: Clearwater Threshers/Twitter

CLEARWATER, FL — The road to the Major Leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies begins in Clearwater, Florida. After being drafted and signing with the Phillies, players are assigned to the Florida Complex League (FCL). When a player is ready to move up, he is assigned to the Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League (Low-A level).

To help understand the “levels of baseball maturity,” review the following:

Rookie — Florida Complex League (FCL)

Low A — Clearwater Threshers (FSL)

High A — Jersey Shore Blue Claws

AA — Reading Fightin Phils

AAA — Lehigh Valley IronPigs

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies

At each level, players compete against other MLB team affiliates. Based upon their development, they will be promoted to the next level. The time frame between levels varies depending on the player’s progress.

The Clearwater Threshers (Low A), play their home games at BayCare Ballpark, a stadium built in 2004 and owned by the city of Clearwater. Adjacent to the stadium is the Carpenter Complex that includes four baseball fields called the “backfields,” with training facilities, including indoor batting cages, weight rooms, etc.

During the spring, the parent Philadelphia Phillies train there and play their Spring Training games at BayCare Ballpark.

Some of the players that have “graduated” from the Threshers, moved up in the system and are in the Major Leagues include, J.P. Crawford (now with Seattle), Aaron Nola (starting pitcher for the Phillies), and Mickey Moniak (former 1st overall pick, currently with the LA Angels).

On the 30-man roster are several players, who rank in the league’s top-10 of offensive categories. Most notable is center fielder Justin Crawford, son of former Tampa Bay Rays great, Carl Crawford.

The 19-year-old Crawford leads in seven categories — Emaarion Boyd (2), Otto Kemp (2), and Felix Reyes (Baní, Dominican Republic), as well as Gabriel Rincones, who recently was promoted to the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, each with one.

Pitcher Jonh Henriquez (Dominican Republic), leads the league with 11 wins. A rare feat for a middle reliever.

The diversity of the team is evident by the fact the roster includes nine players from Venezuela, two from the Dominican Republic, one each from Italy, Taiwan, and Canada.

The Threshers won the first of the FSL West Division and were assured a playoff berth in the League.

