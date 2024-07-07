The Story Behind The Making of Bats – Por qué Comienzan a Fabricarse los Bates

“If your wife has a bad temper, never bring the bat home”… Ted Williams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-Everyone hit with whatever they could get. Until that afternoon in 1884!

John (Bud) Hillerich, a young man who had recently graduated from High School, loved baseball. His father, who bore the same name, owned a reputable cabinet shop in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bud liked his father’s profession, so when he graduated, he dedicated himself to helping him.

During the summer Bud would go watch the local team, the Eclipses, play. One of those afternoons, he became sad when the bat used to hit by Pete Old Gladiator Browning, one of the players on his favor club, broke. And he watched as Pete and other players tried to repair it with nails and tape.

Pete ended up hitting with something a teammate gave him.

After the game, Bud invited Pete to go to old Hillerich’s workshop, to try to make him a bat adapted to his taste and needs.

That experiment took them about two hours, until Pete said he was satisfied with what he tried in his hands.

Thus was born the first brand of bats, Louisville Slugger, because the next day Pete had three hits in three at-bats and the news that a bat was made to his liking, moved at great speed throughout the baseball world. Hundreds of players then clamored to have their bats made.

Bud and his father saw that this could be a fun and productive industry, and they prepared themselves with machines and trained workers to manufacture bats to the taste of each hitter.

Today the factory continues to be more active and richer than ever since 1884. And the bat museum operates, which is why in the center of the city you can read about a building: The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, where hundreds visitors are received every day.

It is located at 800 W Main St. Louisville, KY, 40202. The exhibit is open daily until 5 p.m. and the phone number is 877-775-9443.

In 1905 the bat factory was already powerful. That year, Honus Wagner was the first player to sign a contract to print his autograph on bats, and sell them to the public with the Louisville Slugger seal.

Wagner was a utility man for the Pirates and an extraordinary hitter for 21 years, until 1917.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Por qué Comienzan a Fabricar los Bates

“Si tu esposa es de mal carácter, jamás lleves el bate a tu casa”… Ted Williams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cada quien bateaba con lo que pudiera conseguir. ¡Hasta aquella tarde de 1884!

A John (Bud) Hillerich, un joven recién graduado de High School, le encantaba el beisbol. Su papá, quien llevaba el mismo nombre, era propietario de una acreditada ebanistería en Louisville, Kentucky.

A Bud le agradaba la profesión de su padre, por lo que al graduarse, se dedicó a ayudarlo.

Durante el verano Bud iba a ver los juegos del equipo local, los Eclipses. Una de esas tardes, sufrió al quebrarse el rolo que usaba para batear Pete Old Gladiator Browning, uno de los peloteros de su club. Y observó cómo Pete y otros jugadores, trataban de repararlo con clavos y tape.

Pete terminó bateando con algo que le brindó un compañero de equipo.

Después del juego, Bud lo invitó a ir al taller del viejo Hillerich, para tratar de hacerle un bate adaptado a su gusto y necesidades.

Aquel experimento les tomó alrededor de dos horas, hasta que Pete dijo estar conforme con lo que probaba en sus manos.

Así nació la primera marca de bates, Louisville Slugger, porque Pete conectó al día siguiente tres hits en tres turnos y la noticia de que le habían fabricado un bate a su gusto, voló a gran velocidad por todo el mundo del beisbol. Centenares de jugadores clamaban entonces para que les fabricaran sus bates.

Bud y su padre vieron que aquello podía ser una divertida y productiva industria, y se prepararon con máquinas y entrenando operarios para la fabricación de bates al gusto de cada bateador.

Hoy día la fábrica continúa más activa y millonaria que nunca desde 1884. Y funciona el museo del bate, por lo que en el centro de la ciudad se lee sobre un edificio: The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, donde a diario reciben a centenares de visitantes.

Eso está ubicado en el 800 W Main St. Louisville, KY, 40202. La exhibición permanece abierta todos los días, hasta las cinco de la tarde y el número telefónico es 877-775-9443.

En 1905 la fábrica de bates ya era poderosa. Ese año, Honus Wagner, fue el primer pelotero en firmar contrato para imprimir en los bates su autógrafo, y venderlos al público con el sello de Louisville Slugger.

Wagner fue utility de los Piratas y extraordinario bateador, durante 21 años, hasta 1917.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

