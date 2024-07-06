Will Smith’s 3 Home Run Night propels Dodgers to 8-5 win over Brewers

Will Smith becomes just the fourth Dodgers catcher in franchise history to record a three home run game (joining Yasmani Grandal, Mike Piazza, Roy Campanella) - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today, there seems to be a promotion at every ballpark around the league. At Dodger Stadium, there is no promotion tonight. However, there is a drone show, which is a fan favorite, and the fans may go home with something special. Number one, today is Shohei Ohtani’s 30th birthday. He is only two runs away from scoring number 500 and two home runs shy of 200. Being able to say you saw him do this would be worth more than any Bobblehead giveaway. There are no promises that he will get one of those numbers, let alone both.

L.A. leads the N.L. West, with a record of 53-35, and are 6.5 games ahead of the Padres. Milwaukee is leading the N.L. Central with a similar record of 52-36, six games ahead of the Cardinals. That all sounds like these two clubs are evenly matched. Looking at the numbers, that is true, but the Brewers play like the Diamondbacks, who gave the Dodgers the fits last year and have continued to do so this year. The Dodgers held a two-run lead into the fourth inning on two home runs by catcher Will Smith. L.A. starter Tyler Glasnow gave up his first hit, and the Brewers did their best impression of the Diamondbacks as they played small bal for one run. Rhys Hoskins then did his impersonation of Arizona’s Christian Walker by depositing a 391-foot Grand-Slam home run into the center field pavilion.

Dodger left-fielder Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, got the Dodgers closer with a 391-foot, two-run home run into the left-field seats to make it a 5-4 Brewer lead. But then a miracle happened: Will Smith, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, hit the first pitch he saw 394 -feet high off of the left field foul pole to make the score even at 5-5. It is the first three home run game of his career.

THREE-HOMER GAME! Will Smith ties it up 😤 pic.twitter.com/XiLJxk2Spa — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs, the Dodgers loaded the bases when Will Smith was walked. That set the stage for the 49,885 fans who came to see the drone show and their Dodgers and never left the ballpark. When Freddie Freeman came to bat after Smith walked, the stadium erupted in loud chants: “Freddie, Freddie, Freddie, Freddie!” Freeman didn’t disappoint the fans as he ripped a two-run single to center field, giving L.A. a two-run lead.

Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, followed him with a run-scoring double to help the Dodgers to a much-needed 8-5 win. And the fans did in fact go home with something special.

