Sergio Pérez set to return to Formula One with Cadillac

Image Credit: Formula One

NEW YORK, NY — A new era of Formula One is officially upon the sport as the 2026 regulation change will come into effect, along with the introduction of the 11th team, Cadillac. With two new driver seats in play, Cadillac has made the decision to sign two proven veterans of the sport, former Mercedes race-winner Valtteri Bottas, and former Red Bull Racing Constructors Champion, six time race winner, and the sixth Mexican in Formula One history, Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

The announcement came via social media on Tuesday morning as Formula One is preparing for its long awaited return after summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix this coming weekend.

Cadillac, a team that had been bidding for a spot in Formula One, and will become the first team to join the sport since Haas, another American team, in 2016. The team was a result of bids from the Andretti Global group, a motorsports organization owned by Mario Andretti, a former Formula One World Champion, and his family. Although their original bid was blocked, Formula One agreed to allow the team to enter the sport under the agreement that General Motors would manufacture and supply engines for the team as well.

Pérez will make his return to the sport after a one season hiatus during the 2025 championship. The 35-year-old, of Guadalajara, Mexico, signed for Red Bull Racing in 2022, a decision that shot off his career alongside now four time Drivers Champion Max Verstappen. Alongside the Dutch and Belgian driver Verstappen, Pérez finished as the runner up in the 2023 Drivers Championship, and contributed to two Constructors Championship along the way.

Unfortunately, a not so impressive 2024 campaign came with its costs, and “Checo” was sacked at the end of the season, paving way for Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda to become the latest second drivers for Red Bull.

In his announcement video, Pérez firmly stated that he would be back with the strength of a country and a continent as he once again became the only Mexican driver on the grid, along with becoming one of three Latino drivers overall, and one of two North Americans behind the wheel. The Mexican Grand Prix, now a mainstay on the Formula One calendar, takes place in Mexico City every year, and will once again be Pérez’s home race where he saw a lot of success over the years.

In a recent interview, Sergio said, “I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud,” (via Autosport.com).

With a lofty goal, and plenty of experience, Bottas and Pérez will make their returns to the grid on March 8, 2026, for the Australian Grand Prix to kick off a monumental new season where the sport could be turned on its head.

