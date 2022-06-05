The 30 highest paid players this year 2022 – Los 30 peloteros mejor pagados este año 2022

“The general of China is not the same as the general’s china”… Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – There are 15 teams, including nine in the National League, that are home to the 30 highest-paid players this season.

Looking at the case from the other side, the American League only has six of the rosters with players who earn the most money this year on its ranks.

The information is provided to me by my friends at Yardbarker.

In the American they do not pay higher salaries, Twins, Indians, Rays, White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Orioles, Royals and Mariners.

And yes, they are paid by the Yankees, Blue Jays, Astros, Angels, Red Sox and Tigers.

In the National, those who don’t, Brewers, Pirates, Giants, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Rockies.

The ones that do, Mets, Dodgers, Phillies, Cardinals, Padres, Braves, Cubs, Nationals, Reds.

The players who receive super salaries in this 2022…: Mike Trout, Angels, 37 million 100 thousand dollars; Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Yankees, $36 million; Jacob deGrom, Mets, $36 million; Nolan Arenado, Cardinals, 35 million; Zack Greinke, Astros, 35 million; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 35 million; Max Scherzer, Nationals, $34.5 million; Justin Verlander, Astros, 33 million; Manny Machado, Padres, 32 million; David Price, Dodgers, 32 million.

Trevor Bauer, Dodgers, $31.3 million; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, $31 million; Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 30 million; Albert Pujols, Angels, 30 million; Chris Sale, Red Sox, $30 million; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 29 million; Jose Altuve, Astros, 29 million; Anthony Rendon, Angels, $28 million; Bryce Harper, Phillies, $27.5 million; Paul Goldschmidh, Cardinals, 26 million.

Joey Votto, Reds, $25 million; Patrick Corbin, Nationals, 24.4 million; George Springer, Blue Jays, 23.6 million; Jason Heyward, Cubs, $23.5 million; Justin Upton, Angels, 23 million; Wil Myers, Padres, 22.5 million; Mookie Betts, Dodgers, 22.5 million; Zack Wheeler, Phillies, $22.5 million; Freddie Freeman, Braves, 22.3 million; Francisco Lindor, Mets, 22.3 million.

It’s nice that they get all the money they want and that the owners can pay them, but the bad thing is that a good number of today’s bigleaguers do not take such a noble profession seriously.

That is to say, they attack the hen that gives them those huge golden eggs.

In other words, a well-honed knife for one’s own neck.

Los 30 peloteros mejor pagados este año 2022

“No es lo mismo el general de la China, que la china del general”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hay 15 equipos, y nueve de esos de la Liga Nacional, que albergan a los 30 peloteros mejor pagados en la actual temporada.

Visto el caso desde el otro lado, la Liga Americana solo tiene en sus filas a seis de los rósters con jugadores que ganan más dinero este año.

La información me la brindan mis amigos de Yardbarker.

En la Americana no pagan sueldos mayores, Twins, Indios, Rays, Medias Blancas, Rangers, Atléticos, Orioles, Royals y Marineros.

Y sí los pagan, Yankees, Blue Jays, Astros, Angelinos, Medias Rojas y Tigres.

En la Nacional, los que no, Cerveceros, Piratas, Gigantes, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Rockies.

Los que sí, Mets, Dodgers, Phillies, Cardenales, Padres, Bravos, Cachorros, Nationals, Rojos.

Los ploteros que reciben supersueldos en este 2022…: Mike Trout, Angelinos, 37 millones 100 mil dólares; Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Yankees, 36 millones; Jacob deGrom, Mets, 36 millones; Nolan Arenado, Cardenales, 35 millones; Zack Greinke, Astros, 35 millones; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 35 millones; Max Scherzer, Nationals, 34 millones 500 mil; Justin Verlánder, Astros, 33 millones; Manny Machado, Padres, 32 millones; David Price, Dodgers, 32 millones.

Trevor Bauer, Dodgers, 31 millones 300 mil; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 31 millones; Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 30 millones; Albert Pujols, Angelinos, 30 millones; Chris Sale, Medias Rojas, 30 millones; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 29 millones; José Altuve, Astros, 29 millones; Anthony Rendón, Angelinos, 28 millones; Bryce Harper, Phillies, 27 millones 500 mil; Paúl Goldschmidh, Cardenales, 26 millones.

Joey Votto, Rojos, 25 millones; Patrick Corbin, Nationals, 24 millones 400 mil; George Springer, Blue Jays, 23 millones 600 mil; Jason Heyward, Cachorros, 23 millones 500 mil; Justin Upton, Angelinos, 23 millones; Wil Myers, Padres, 22 millones 500 mil; Mookie Betts, Dodgers, 22 millones 500 mil; Zack Wheeler, Phillies, 22 millones 500 mil; Freddie Freeman, Bravos, 22 millones 300 mil; Francisco Lindor, Mets, 22 millones 300 mil.

Está bien que reciban todo el dinero que quieran y que puedan pagarles los propietarios, pero lo malo es que una buena cantidad de los bigleaguers de hoy día no toman en serio tan noble profesión.

Es decir, atentan contra la gallina que les brinda esos inmensos huevos de oro.

O sea, cuchillo bien amolado para el cuello propio.

