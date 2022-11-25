The Best Anecdotes Released by “Amazon” – Las Mejores Anécdotas lanzadas por “Ámazon”

“There is no bad book, but readers who do not know how to judge”… Carlos Fuentes.

-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Ámazon”, in complicity with Daniel Rojas Rivero, launched the second edition of “The Best Baseball Stories.”

There are 60 remarkable stories starring baseball people, plus a series of 10 “Dwarf Anecdotes”, like this one…:

“I heard Tom Seaver say once, about the best big leaguers there ever were: ‘If you say Mickey Mantle, I mean Willie Mays or Joe DiMaggio, if you mention Hank Aaron, I mean Roberto Clemente. But it is that at this level, I think that the possible differences have not been notable at all.

In one of the great anecdotes, I tell how and why they stopped lining their balls with horse leather and began to use cowhide, which until then had been impossible. That was a triumph of the national industry of the United States.

And I also delve into the history of Luis Castro, the second Latin American to play in the Major Leagues and the first in the 20th century. I relate how “since 1969, when in its first edition, the ‘Baseball Encyclopedia’, reported on him: ‘He was born in 1877, in Colombia. He died in Venezuela ”.

Later they made things more complicated, because in the 1988 edition, they stated that the man had been born in Cartagena.

Until then, the authors of “La Enciclopedia” knew very little, because Luis was born in Medellín, Antioquia, on November 25, 1876, the same year they founded the National League. He died in New York on September 24, 1941, and two days later his remains were entombed at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, one of the five Catholic cemeteries in New York, located at 7200 Booth Memorial Ave. in Flushing, Queens.

Apparently Luis had no mourners, because the tomb remained without even a tombstone, until nine years ago, when fellow Zulian journalist Leonte Landino and I managed to get SABR, the Society for American Baseball Research, to mark the site with a modest but dignified ID.

Another of the anecdotes in the book is that of the year 1956, when only one Dominican had played in the Major Leagues, Oswaldo Virgil. And it was when Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle, Juan Marichal, Luis Aparicio and Don Larsen.

“The Best Baseball Anecdotes”, second edition, a book offered by “Amazon”, just for 14 dollars and 95 cents. 234 pages of so much history must be worth much more. And it’s a tremendous Christmas present.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in Google if you enter by “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————————–Español——————————

Las Mejores Anécdotas lanzadas por “Ámazon”

“No hay libro malo, sino lectores que no saben juzgar”… Carlos Fuentes.

-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Ámazon”, en complicidad con Daniel Rojas Rivero, lanzó la segunda edición de “Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol”.

Son 60 notables historias protagonizadas por gente del beisbol, más una serie de 10 “Anécdotas Enanas”, como ésta…:

“A Tom Seaver le oí expresar una vez, acerca de los mejores bigleaguers que ha habido: ‘Si dices que Mickey Mantle, digo Willie Mays o Joe DiMaggio, si mencionas a Hank Aaron, digo Roberto Clemente. Pero es que a este nivel, creo que las posibles diferencias no han sido nada notables”.

En una de las anécdotas grandes, cuento cómo y por qué dejaron de forrar las pelotas con cuero de caballo y comenzaron a usar el vacas, lo que hasta entonces había sido imposible. Eso fue un triunfo de la industria nacional de Estados Unidos.

Y también profundizo en la historia de Luis Castro, el segundo latinoamericano que jugó en Grandes Ligas y primero en el Siglo XX. Relato cómo “desde 1969, cuando en su primera edición, la ‘Enciclopedia del beisbol’, informaba de él: ‘Nació en 1877, en Colombia. Murió en Venezuela”.

Después complicaron más cosas, porque en la edición de 1988, afirmaron que el hombre había nacido en Cartagena.

Sabían muy poco hasta entonces los autores de “La Enciclopedia”, porque Luis nació en Medellín, Antioquia, el 25 de noviembre de 1876, el mismo año cuando fundaron la Liga Nacional. Murió en Nueva York, el 24 de septiembre de 1941 y dos días después, sus restos fueron sepultados en el Mount St. Mary Cementery, uno de los cinco cementerios católicos de Nueva York, ubicado en 7200 Booth Memórial Ave. de Flushing, Queens.

Aparentemente Luis no tenía dolientes, porque la tumba permaneció sin una lápida siquiera, hasta hace nueve años, cuando el compañero periodista zuliano, Leonte Landino y yo logramos que SABR, la Society for American Baseball Research, señalara el sitio con una modesta, pero digna identificación.

Otra de las anécdotas del libro, es la del año 1956, cuando un solo dominicano había jugado en Grandes Ligas, Oswaldo Virgil. Y era cuando Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle, Juan Marichal, Luis Aparicio y Don Larsen.

“Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol”, segunda edición, un libro que ofrece “Ámazon”, apenas por 14 dólares con 95 centavos. 234 páginas de tanta historia deben valer mucho más. Y es tremendo regalo de Navidad.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en Google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com