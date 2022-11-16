A girl faster than Rickey Henderson – La muchacha más veloz que Rickey Hénderson

“If you want to be a good mother-in-law/ and be praised by your daughter-in-law/ keep your bag open/ and your mouth tightly shut”… Anonymous.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Wednesday, Mail Day. Please, if you send a message, attach your full name and town or city from where you are writing. Thanks.

Ramón Ramírez, from Aguas Calientes, asks: “Is it true that in the Women’s League there was a faster girl running than Rickey Hénderson?”

Amigo Moncho: Surely you are referring to Sophie Kurys, star of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), which operated with four teams between 1943 and 1952.

In those years there were no radars in baseball, so it is impossible to say whether or not she was faster than Rickey. But I think so, because in 1946, she stole 201 bases in just 113 games. That is the record for ladies and gentlemen. She was only thrown out on attempted steals twice.

The one-season mark for the gentlemen is 130 stolen bases in 149 games, set in 1982, of course by Henderson. The all-time record, set by Henderson himself, is 1,406 in 25 seasons.

Sophie stole 1,114 bases in her career, 1943-1950.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks: “How much would Baby Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Vinicio Castilla and Luis Aparicio earn today?”

Friend Gil: They would charge the same as the best of now. And they were the best paid in their times.

Cristina Pizagalli, from Cancun, asks: “Would a Major League team with Mexico as home club help improve relations between the White House and the National Palace of Mexico?”

Friend Tina: I don’t think so, even though President López Obrador loves baseball and he is a good hitter. This sport-show has nothing to do with politics. On the contrary, it would be catastrophic to mix them in such activity and horrible for Major League Baseball.

Servando Meza B. from Caracas, asks: “How far will the increase in money in the contracts of the players go?”

Servio friend: Good question, because it has no answer… For now.

Mauricio Orbañanos Y. from Orlando, asks: “Is it true that when George Brett was playing with the Royals, in 1985, he went to renew his driver’s license in Kansas City and they refused to examine his vision. Because?”.

Friend Chichio: The official in the case, a baseball fan, said that if George Brett could hit 350 in the Major Leagues, it was “because he saw very well.”

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

La muchacha más veloz que Rickey Hénderson

“Si quieres ser buena suegra/ y por tu nuera alabada/ mantén abierta la bolsa/ y la boca bien cerrada”… Anónimo.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es miércoles, Día del Correo. Por favor, si envías algún mensaje, adjunta nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

Ramón Ramírez, de Aguas Calientes, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que en la Liga de las Mujeres hubo una muchacha más rápida corriendo que Rickey Hénderson?”.

Amigo Moncho: Seguramente te refieres a Sophie Kurys, estrella de la All-Américan Girls Profesional Baseball Legue (AAGPBL), que operó con cuatro equipos entre 1943 y 1952.

En aquellos años no existían los radares en el beisbol, por lo que es imposible afirmar si ella era o no, más veloz que Rickey. Pero yo creo que sí, porque en 1946, robó 201 bases en apenas 113 juegos. Ese es el record para damas y caballeros. Sólo la hicieron out en intento de robo dos veces.

La marca de una temporada por los caballeros, es de 130 bases robadas en 149 juegos, impuesta en 1982, desde luego por Hénderson. El record de todos los tiempos, del mismo Hénderson, es de 1.406 en 25 campañas.

Sophie robó 1.114 bases en su carrera, 1943-1950.

Gilberto Méndez, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Cuánto cobrarían en la actualidad Baby Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Vinicio Castilla y Luis Aparicio?”.

Amigo Gil: Cobrarían igual que los mejores de ahora. Y ellos fueron los mejor pagados en sus épocas.

Cristina Pizagalli, de Cancún, pregunta: “Un equipo de Grandes Ligas con México como home club, ¿ayudaría a mejorar las relaciones Casa Blanca-Palacio Nacional de México?”.

Amiga Tina: No lo creo, aún cuando al Presidente López Obrador le encanta el beisbol y es buen bateador. Este deporte-espectáculo nada tiene que ver con la política. Por el contrario, sería catastrófico mezclarlo en tal actividad y horrible para las Grandes Ligas.

Servando Meza B. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Hasta dónde llegará lo del aumento de dinero en los contratos de los peloteros?”.

Amigo Servio: Buena pregunta, porque no tiene respuesta… Por ahora.

Mauricio Orbañanos Y. de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Cierto que cuando George Brett jugaba con los Royals, en 1985, fue a renovar en Kansas City, su licencia para manejar y se negaron a examinarle la vista. Y por qué?”.

Amigo Chichio: El funcionario del caso, aficionado al beisbol, opinó que si George Brett podía batear para 350 en Grandes Ligas, era “porque veía muy bien”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5