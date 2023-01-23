The letters from the Beyond – The one from César Tovar to the Unknown Rookie / Las cartas desde el Más Allá – La de César Tovar al Novato Desconocido

My precious Unknown Newbie, or my Unknown Newbies, because who knows how many there are?!:

I write to you with the purpose of encouraging you when you are about to start in a profession that is as attractive as it is demanding. oh! because I mean who are rookies this year in the minors, not in the big leagues. Yes, to those who will arrive at a training camp for the first time in a few weeks.

By the way, it’s very different starting out in professional baseball now than it was when I did it 65 years ago. Today, almost everyone who dons a minor league uniform for the first time is already a millionaire, thanks to bonuses. Which seems fair to me, appropriate.

In my rookie days, either they didn’t give you anything to sign, or they threw you around some chump change.

I was signed by the Reds for $500 and they kept me in the minors from 1959 to 1964, six years!, when they sent me to the Twins, who put my name in a major league lineup for the first time, on April 12 from 1965.

In the minors before, you traveled a lot by bus. Now too. You have to learn one of two specialties, to sleep while the vehicle rolls or to enjoy the scenery.

Never show the manager, let alone a coach!, that you are tired, annoyed, or discouraged. You have to be pure energy, pure desire to play, enthusiasm in excess. If you can’t, better go home.

Try to learn everything they teach you. Later, in the experience of the games, you discover what is convenient for you to do and what is not recommended.

If something hurts, don’t complain right away, try to play it anyway, until it’s unbearable. So yes, give yourself to the trainers or the doctor.

Get into your head that in professional baseball, whatever the category, the only important thing is to win games. They pay you because they need you to put everything in for the team to win. Listen to what I tell you: If the nine in the lineup put one hundred percent into the game, they will hardly be defeated.

Forget feminine adornments, such as straightened and dyed hair, and long hair or hair that gets in the way under the cap. Forget ridiculous things like disgusting beards, impossible to keep neat and lack of uniformity, using different uniform details than the team.

None of that is important. The important thing is to win games.

If you’re going to copy someone, don’t copy Tony Gonsolín, or Odúbel Herrera, or Ronald Acuña, better try to copy Pete Rose or Ichiro Suzuki.

Anyway, whatever you do, I don’t care, I wish you the best of the best… César.

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá – La de César Tovar al Novato Desconocido

Mi apreciado Novato Desconocido, o mis Novatos Desconocidos, porque ¡¿quién sabe cuántos son?!:

Te escribo con el propósito de animarte, cuando estás por iniciarte en una profesión tan atractiva como exigente. ¡Ah! porque me refiero a quienes son novatos este año en las menores, no en Grandes Ligas. Sí, a esos que por primer vez llegarán a un campo de entrenamientos dentro de pocas semanas.

Por cierto, es muy diferente comenzar ahora en la pelota profesional, que en cuando yo lo hice, hace 65 años. Hoy día, casi todos los que por primera vez se calzan un uniforme de las menores ya son millonarios, gracias a los bonos. Lo que me parece justo, apropiado.

En mis días de novatón, o no te daban nada por firmar, o te tiraban por ahí real-y-medio-y-cuartillo.

A mí me firmaron los Rojos por 500 dólares y me mantuvieron en las menores desde 1959 hasta 1964, ¡seis años!, cuando me mandaron a los Twins, quienes pusieron mi nombre en una alineación de Grandes Ligas por primera vez, el 12 de abril de 1965.

En las menores de antes se viajaba mucho en autobús. Ahora también. Tienes que aprender una de dos especialidades, a dormir mientras el vehículo rueda o a disfrutar del paisaje.

Nunca le demuestres al mánager, ¡y menos a un coach!, estar cansado, fastidiado, o desanimado. Tienes que ser pura energía, puras ganas de jugar, entusiasmo en exceso. Si no puedes, mejor regresa a tu casa.

Trata de aprender todo cuanto te enseñen. Después, en la experiencia de los juegos, vas descubriendo qué te conviene hacer y qué cosa no te es recomendable.

Si te duele algo, no te quejes en seguida, trata de jugar de todas maneras, hasta que sea insoportable. Entonces si, entrégate a los trainers o al médico.

Métete en la cabeza que en el beisbol profesional, sea de la categoría que sea, lo único importante es ganar juegos. Te pagan porque necesitan que pongas todo para que el equipo gane. Óyeme lo que te digo: Si los nueve de la alineación le ponen el ciento por ciento al juego, difícilmente serán derrotados.

Olvídate de adornitos femeninos, como cabello estirado y teñido, y melena o clinejas que estorban por debajo de la gorra. Olvídate de ridiculeces como las asquerosas barbas, imposibles de mantener aseadas y la falta de uniformidad, usando detalles del uniforme diferentes a los del equipo.

Nada de eso es importante. Lo importante es ganar juegos.

Si vas a copiar a alguien, no copies a Tony Gonsolín, ni a Odúbel Herrera, ni a Ronald Acuña, mejor trata de copiar a Pete Rose o a Ichiro Suzuki.

De todas maneras, hagas lo que hagas, no me importa, te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor… César.

