They demolish mansion that belonged to D. Jeter – Demuelen mansión que fue de D. Jeter

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The Dodgers have won 100 or more games a season nine times since 1901, including this one in 2023. In how many of those years did they also win the Series? World Cup and in what year did the Los Angeles club win its last World Series?

The Answer: In none of the previous eight seasons of 100 or more wins have the Dodgers won the World Series. And their last victory in these classics, also the sixth in its history, was that of 2021, over the Rays, in six games. Additional fact, the Dodgers have won 21 division titles and the Giants follow them, but only with nine.

The Dodgers’ highest number of victories in a season has been 106. Now they have 103 and they have 14 games left… It will dawn and we’ll see, what can I tell you!

More from the Dodgers: Left-hander David Price, 37, has announced that he will announce his retirement from baseball at the end of this season. His total record is 157-82, 3.32, in 14 years.

And we’re off to the gibberish.- People with too much money, like Derek Jeter, often spend millions of dollars on a lot they don’t need, use, or need. And don’t tell me that they do it because they are extravagant.

Jeter sold his Tampa mansion last year for $22.5 million, and the new owner is moving to tear it down. It’s just that he doesn’t like what he bought.

That’s why he learned that the house in question, among other beauties, has a theater, gym, sauna, seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and an Olympic pool.

How many people would have to be in that house for such a large group to need so many bathrooms, plus a pool, at the same time?

How many would have to be gathered there, so that there would be 16 in urgent need of toilets?

But, not even seriously vaccinated coronavirus, my dear Derek.

Now, to whom Father God gives it, let Saint Peter say, “Okay!”.

Ah well, I am informed at the last minute that Jeter ordered the construction of another residence, here in Florida. I don’t know how many toilets… But I will continue to inform you, even if they call me The Bathroom Counter.

Demuelen mansión que fue de D. Jeter

“La política es el único instrumento que tenemos para evitar las guerras”… Pte. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los Dodgers han sido ganadores de 100 o más juegos por temporada, en nueve oportunidades, desde 1901, incluso éste 2023. ¿En cuántos de esos años ganaron también la Serie Mundial y en cuál año el club de los Ángeles ganó su última Serie Mundial?

La Respuesta: En ninguna de las ocho campañas anteriores de 100 o más victorias, los Dodgers ganaron la Serie Mundial. Y su última victoria en estos clásicos, también sexta en su historia, fue la de 2021, sobre los Rays, en seis juegos. Dato adicional, Los Dodgers han ganado 21 títulos divisionales y los Gigantes los siguen, pero sólo con nueve.

El mayor número de victorias de los Dodgers en una campaña, ha sido 106. Ahora tienen 103 y les faltan 14 juegos… ¡Amanecerá y veremos, yo que te digo!

Más de los Dodgers: El zurdo, David Price, de 37 años, dió a conocer que anunciará su retiro del beisbol al terminar esta temporada. Su record total es de 157-82, 3.32, en 14 años.

Y nos vamos de jeterías.- Las personas con demasiado dinero, como Derek Jeter, gastan a menudo millones de dólares en mucho que no les hace falta, que no usan ni necesitan. Y no me digan que eso lo hacen por extravagantes.

Jeter vendió su mansión, de Tampa el año pasado por 22 millones 500 mil dólares, y el nuevo propietario hace gestiones para demolerla. Es que no le gusta lo que compró.

Por eso supe que la casita en cuestión, entre otras bellezas, tiene teatro, gimnasio, sauna, siete habitaciones, 16 baños y piscina olímpica.

¿Cuántas personas tendrían que estar en esa casa para que un grupo tan grande necesitara tantos baños, más piscina, a la vez?.

¿Cuántos tendrían que estar reunidos ahí, para que hubiera 16 con necesidad urgente de sanitarios?

Pero, ni con gravedad de coronavirus invacunado, mi querido Derek.

Ahora, a quien Papá Dios se lo da, que San Pedro le diga, “¡Okay!”.

Ah bueno, me informan a última hora, que Jeter ordenó la construcción de otra residencia, aquí en Florida. Ignoro con cuántos baños… Pero seguiré informándoles, aunque me llamen El Cuentabaños.

