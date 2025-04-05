Up! Volleyball Documentary Crowdfunds to Share – Puerto Rico’s Untold Stories

Image Credit: For The Xperience

This article was written by: Yaniris Brioso

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — UP! Volleyball Documentary Series: Puerto Rico Trailer The Up! Volleyball Documentary is making its final push to completion, and we need your help to ensure it reaches its full potential—honoring the athletes who shaped Puerto Rico’s volleyball community while elevating the film to a level that can capture the attention of major streaming platforms—taking its rightful place alongside documentaries of other sports with one intention: reach the masses and grow the sport by informing and inspiring future generations.

The Up! Volleyball Documentary was created to bring a spotlight to a sport that gets put on the back burner by mainstream media, but is bubbling up with its own exciting, powerful community. Who are the greats that have inspired volleyball’s current growth? Being the world’s number 2 most popular team sport with 800 million fans, Up! aims to answer that question by exploring the sport’s 100+ years of history, starting with Puerto Rico.

The documentary covers the struggles, triumphs and deep passion the island holds for volleyball. One of the most devastating discoveries was the 1970 plane crash that killed everyone on board, including nearly the entire Puerto Rican women’s national volleyball team. This tragedy is discussed with several people who were directly affected by the incident in the episode.

A Labor of Love

After creating the concept, filmmaker (Miguel Gallardo) started the journey in Puerto Rico by exploring his great uncle’s story, whom he only knew through a photo he held dear while growing up playing the sport since early childhood.

Miguel eventually learned “Elias” played for a Guinness World Record holding team in Naranjito, and was known as “Manos de Sera”, a nickname he was given for performing the skill of setting with exceptional smoothness (like silk). The project’s filming started with one team, and word quickly got around; leading to capturing stories coast to coast on the island and beyond with volleyball’s best.

Two years later, after volunteering time, money, and sometimes sanity (jokingly), we have a project following the lives of 5 Puerto Rican national team players, over 20 cameo interviews from various generations, and thousands of volleyball fans awaiting the release. All of this was built while Miguel works a full time job as a physical education teacher in NYC, and freelances as a filmmaker through his company, For The Xperience.

The team has since grown, with support from IQ Volleyball TV in Puerto Rico, City Pictures in NYC, and many more who are dedicated to telling this story in a way the community in focus would embrace. The Up! Volleyball Documentary has also recently partnered with the Lehman College internship program and the Let’s Keep the Ball Flying charity, strengthening its mission to grow the sport’s global recognition.

Where the Funds Will Go

The funds raised through GoFundMe will go toward:

● Final Filming in Puerto Rico & USA – Capturing the last essential moments of the documentary.

● Editing, Music & Sound Design – Ensuring the highest quality production for a professional release.

● Color Correction & Final Touches – Polishing the film to make it visually stunning.

● Archival Licensing – Securing the rights to visual material essential to telling certain stories.

● Festival & Agent Submissions – Preparing the film for its next phase; entering film festivals and pitching to distributors.

During the final phases of filming, the team is geared up to capture Olympian Shara Venegas in San Diego, documenting the end of her season with the San Diego Mojo (A team in the Professional Volleyball Federation).

The journey will advance with Allanis Navas and María González, two rising stars making waves in D1 beach volleyball for Texas Christian University (TCU).

Bringing It Home to Puerto Rico

We aim for the Puerto Rico episode of the Up! Volleyball Documentary Series to be finished by this summer 2025! Every contribution is helping to bring this documentary episode one step closer to being completed. By supporting the project, you’re not just funding a film— you’re helping shine a light on Puerto Rico’s volleyball legacies and boosting the sport’s future! And not to mention getting your name into the end credits.

