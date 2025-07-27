Yankees Acquire INF/OF Amed Rosario

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfielder Browm Martínez.

Rosario, 29, has batted .270/.310/.426 (40-for-148) with 19R, 8 doubles, 5HR, 18RBI, 7BB and 1SB in 47 games with the Nationals this season. Against left-handed pitching this year, he has hit .299/.333/.483 (26-for-87) with 7 doubles, 3HR and 5BB. He has appeared defensively this season at third base (24G/20GS), second base (16G/13GS), shortstop (1G) and right field (1G).

Over parts of nine Major League seasons with the New York Mets (2017-20), Cleveland Guardians (2021-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023-24), Tampa Bay Rays (2024), Cincinnati Reds (2024) and Washington Nationals (2025), the right-handed batter has hit .273/.308/.399 (998-for-3,655) with 468R, 165 doubles, 46 triples, 68HR, 384RBI, 168BB and 110SB in 989 career games. In his career vs. left-handed pitchers, he has hit .298/.337/.462 (326-for-1,095) with 75 doubles, 12 triples, 27HR and 62BB.

His 42 triples since 2018 are the second-most in the Majors. Since 2021, he has hit .298/.335/.415 (163-for-547) with 30 doubles, 5 triples, 8HR, 189RBI, 32BB, 5HP and 13SF with runners in scoring position.

Rosario has appeared defensively in his career at shortstop (767G/735GS), second base (79G/52GS), third base (39G/30GS), right field (27G/22GS), centerfield (18G/14GS) and left field (7G/6GS).

The Santo Domingo, D.R., native was originally signed by the New York Mets as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2012. He was acquired by Cleveland along with INF Andrés Giménez, OF Isaiah Greene and RHP Josh Wolf in exchange for INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco on January 7, 2021. On July 26, 2023, he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Rays as a free agent on February 20, 2024. Rosario was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Michael Flynn on July 29, 2024. He was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on August 1, 2024, and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds on August 18, 2024. He then signed with the Washington Nationals as a free agent on January 8, 2025.

Beeter, 26, has made two relief appearances for the Yankees this season (3.2IP, 5H, 6R/ER, 4BB, 1K, 2HR). He has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 1-0 with two saves and a 3.10 ERA (20.1IP, 17H, 8R/7ER, 16BB, 33K, 0HR) in 18 relief appearances. He made five career relief appearances for the Yankees, going 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA (7.1IP, 8ER). The right-handed pitcher was acquired by the Yankees from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Joey Gallo on August 2, 2022. The Colleyville, Tex., native was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

Martínez, 18, has batted .404 (23-for-57) with 21R, 4 doubles, 3HR, 16RBI, 6BB and 13SB in 18 games with the DSL NYY Bombers this season. Over parts of two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2024-25), the outfielder has hit .320 (55-for-172) with 42R, 8 doubles, 3HR, 35RBI, 21BB and 34SB in 56 games. The Santo Domingo, D.R., native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 1/15/24.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

