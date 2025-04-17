BRONX, NY — With Kansas City in the Bronx this week to face the Yankees, I had the pleasure to interview Royals’ right-handed starting pitcher Seth Lugo, who was selected by the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) as the American League LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year for the 2024 season.
Seth was surprised to learn that he had won the award. I was surprised to hear that he was not informed by the team as we communicate and congratulate all the teams who have a winner and ask them to also congratulate and inform the player. The last time we had met was in Arizona during Spring Training when I had interviewed him on being selected as a candidate on the 35th annual LatinoMVP ballot—he was glad and proud to hear that he was selected and was on the ballot with other outstanding Latino athletes across Major League Baseball.
The following was our interview
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 2 weeks ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
🎥 WATCH: Seth Lugo’s reaction to winning 2024 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year Award
BRONX, NY — With Kansas City in the Bronx this week to face the...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Dodgers Sweep Rockies In Series Finale 8-7
LOS ANGELES, CA — After watching the Dodgers starting rotation over the past five...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
Abuses of ESPN and Commissioner Manfred – Abusos de ESPN y el Comisionado Manfred
“I don’t ask for anything because I need nothing… Since I have nothing, and...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
Royal Sweep: Judge and Yankees Locked In
BRONX, NY — The Yankees are playing good baseball and their 4-3 victory resulting...