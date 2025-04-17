🎥 WATCH: Seth Lugo’s reaction to winning 2024 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year Award

BRONX, NY — With Kansas City in the Bronx this week to face the Yankees, I had the pleasure to interview Royals’ right-handed starting pitcher Seth Lugo, who was selected by the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) as the American League LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year for the 2024 season.

Seth was surprised to learn that he had won the award. I was surprised to hear that he was not informed by the team as we communicate and congratulate all the teams who have a winner and ask them to also congratulate and inform the player. The last time we had met was in Arizona during Spring Training when I had interviewed him on being selected as a candidate on the 35th annual LatinoMVP ballot—he was glad and proud to hear that he was selected and was on the ballot with other outstanding Latino athletes across Major League Baseball.

The following was our interview

