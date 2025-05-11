⚽ CF Montréal vs. New York City Football Club
📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
📸 Photos captured by Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports on Saturday, May 12th – CF Montréal won by a final of 1-0
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 1 month ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Dodgers’ Andy Pages: Future $100 Million Dollar Man?
LOS ANGELES, CA — Watching ballplayers at every level for the past 60 or...
-
MLS/ 4 hours ago
Quick Turnaround No Excuse For NYCFC
BRONX, NY — Not good when NYCFC gets a rare loss at home in...
-
MLS/ 4 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: CF Montréal vs. NYCFC
⚽ CF Montréal vs. New York City Football Club 📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY 📸 Photos...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
4,549 baseball players fought in World War II – 4549 peloteros pelearon en la ll Guerra
80 Years Ago, Warriors Returned Home “No contender has ever won a war. Everyone...