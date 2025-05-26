Connect with us

MLS

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Chicago Fire FC vs. New York City Football Club

Chicago Fire FC vs. New York City Football Club

📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports on Sunday, May 25th – NYCFC won by a final of 3-1

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in MLS