2024 National League Championship Series – Game Four
⚾️ Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets
📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Thursday, October 17th – Dodgers beat Mets by a final of 10-2 (LAD leads best of seven series, 3-1)
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 1 week ago
Division 1 Baseball Schools to play in inaugural “Puerto Rico Challenge”
NEW YORK, NY — For the first time in Puerto Rico’s history, from February...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Dodgers One Win Away, Mets On The Brink
FLUSHING, NY — The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from clinching the...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
It Was Two Swings For The Guardians
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit those back-to-back home runs in...
-
Baseball/ 8 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets – Game 4 of NLCS
2024 National League Championship Series – Game Four ⚾️ Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
José Mota with some high praise for Teoscar Hernández
FLUSHING, NY — Longtime baseball broadcaster, and former MLB infielder José Mota, also the...