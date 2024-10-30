📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees – Game 4 of World Series

2024 World Series – Game 4
⚾️ Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
📍 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Tuesday, October 29th – Yankees beat Dodgers by a final of 11-4 (LAD leads best of seven series: 3-1)
