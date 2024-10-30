Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees – Game 4 of World Series

2024 World Series – Game 4

⚾️ Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

📍 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Tuesday, October 29th – Yankees beat Dodgers by a final of 11-4 (LAD leads best of seven series: 3-1)

