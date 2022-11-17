2022 AMERICAN LEAGUE JACKIE ROBINSON ROOKIE OF THE YEAR JULIO RODRĺGUEZ, Seattle Mariners

Here are the voting results of the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place.

AL Jackie Robinson Award 1st 2nd 3rd Points Julio Rodríguez, Mariners 29 1 148 Adley Rutschman, Orioles 1 18 9 68 Steven Kwan, Guardians 10 14 44 Bobby Witt Jr., Royals 1 4 7 Jeremy Peña, Astros 2 2 George Kirby, Mariners 1 1

Rodríguez, who was the only player to be named on every ballot, is the eighth center fielder to win the American League award, the most recent was another Seattle winner, Kyle Lewis, in 2020. The others were Mike Trout in 2012, Carlos Beltrán in 1999, Fred Lynn in 1975, Tommie Agee in 1966, Bob Allison in 1959 and Albie Pearson in 1958. There have been eight center fielders who won in the National League.

This marks the fifth time a Seattle player has been honored. In addition to Lewis, other Mariners winners were Alvin Davis in 1984, Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2000 and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

Rodríguez is the fourth Dominican-born player honored in the AL. The others were Alfredo Griffin in 1979 (co-winner with John Castino), Angel Berroa in 2003 and Neftali Felíz in 2010. NL winners born in the Dominican Republic: Raul Mondesi (1994), Rafael Furcal (2000), Albert Pujols (2001) and Hanley Ramirez (2006).

Previous winners (*-Unanimous):

2021 Randy Arozarena, Rays; 2020 *Kyle Lewis, Mariners; 2019 *Yordan Alvarez, Astros; 2018 Shohei Ohtani, Angels; 2017 *Aaron Judge, Yankees; 2016 Michael Fullmer, Tigers; 2015 Carlos Correa, Astros; 2014 *Jose Abreu, White Sox; 2013 Wil Myers, Rays; 2012 *Mike Trout, Angels; 2011 Jeremy Hellickson, Rays; 2010 Neftali Feliz, Rangers; 2009 Andrew Bailey, Athletics; 2008 *Evan Longoria, Rays; 2007 Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox; 2006 Justin Verlander, Tigers; 2005 Huston Street, Athletics; 2004 Bobby Crosby, Athletics; 2003 Angel Berroa, Royals; 2002 Eric Hinske, Blue Jays; 2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners; 2000 Kazuhiro Sasaki, Mariners; 1999 Carlos Beltran, Royals; 1998 Ben Grieve, Athletics; 1997 *Nomar Garciaparra, Red Sox; 1996 *Derek Jeter, Yankees; 1995 Marty Cordova, Twins; 1994 Bob Hamelin, Royals; 1993 *Tim Salmon, Angels; 1992 Pat Listach, Brewers; 1991 Chuck Knoblauch, Twins; 1990 *Sandy Alomar, Jr., Indians; 1989 Gregg Olson, Orioles; 1988 Walt Weiss, Athletics; 1987 *Mark McGwire, Athletics; 1986 Jose Canseco, Athletics; 1985 Ozzie Guillen, White Sox; 1984 Alvin Davis, Mariners; 1983 Ron Kittle, White Sox; 1982 Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles; 1981 Dave Righetti, Yankees; 1980 Joe Charboneau, Indians; 1979 (Tie) John Castino, Twins, and Alfredo Griffin, Blue Jays; 1978 Lou Whitaker, Tigers; 1977 Eddie Murray, Orioles; 1976 Mark Fidrych, Tigers; 1975 Fred Lynn, Red Sox; 1974 Mike Hargrove, Rangers; 1973 Al Bumbry, Orioles; 1972 *Carlton Fisk, Red Sox; 1971 Chris Chambliss, Indians; 1970 Thurman Munson, Yankees; 1969 Lou Piniella, Royals; 1968 Stan Bahnsen, Yankees; 1967 Rod Carew, Twins; 1966 Tommie Agee, White Sox; 1965 Curt Blefary, Orioles; 1964 Tony Oliva, Twins; 1963 Gary Peters, White Sox; 1962 Tom Tresh, Yankees; 1961 Don Schwall, Red Sox; 1960 Ron Hansen, Orioles; 1959 Bob Allison, Senators; 1958 Albie Pearson, Senators; 1957 Tony Kubek, Yankees; 1956 Luis Aparicio, White Sox; 1955 Herb Score, Indians; 1954 Bob Grim, Yankees; 1953 Harvey Kuenn, Tigers; 1952 Harry Byrd, Athletics; 1951 Gil McDougald, Yankees; 1950 Walt Dropo, Red Sox; 1949 Roy Sievers, Browns.

2022 NATIONAL LEAGUE JACKIE ROBINSON ROOKIE OF THE YEAR MICHAEL HARRIS II, Atlanta Braves

Here are the voting results of the 2022 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place.

NL Jackie Robinson Award 1st 2nd 3rd Points Michael Harris II, Braves 22 8 134 Spencer Strider, Braves 8 21 103 Brendan Donovan, Cardinals 22 22 Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks 4 4 Alexis Díaz, Reds 1 3 Nick Lodolo, Reds 2 2 Oneil Cruz, Pirates 2 2

This marks the ninth time a Braves player has been honored. Previous winners were Alvin Dark in 1948, Sam Jethroe in 1950, Earl Williams in 1971, Bob Horner in 1978, David Justice in 1990, Rafael Furcal in 2000, Craig Kimbrel in 2011 and Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2018.

It is the fourth time that teammates finished 1-2 in National League Rookie voting and the first time since 2011 when the teammates were also from Atlanta: pitcher Craig Kimbrel, the winner, and first baseman Freddie Freeman, the runner-up. The other years were 1957 with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jack Sanford and first baseman Ed Bouchee and 1989 with Chicago Cubs outfielders Jerome Walton and Dwight Smith. It has occurred four times in American League Rookie voting.

Harris, the only player named on all the ballots this year, is the ninth NL center fielder honored and the first since Bryce Harper, who played the majority of his games in 2012 at that position. Other winning center fielders were Walton in 1989, Andre Dawson in 1977, Bake McBride in 1974, Bill Virdon in 1955, Wally Moon in 1954, Willie Mays in 1951 and Jethroe in 1950. There have been eight center fielders who won in the AL.

Center fielders won the award in both leagues in the same year for only the second time. The previous year was 2012 with Harper in the NL and Mike Trout in the AL.

Previous winners:

2021 Jonathan India, Reds; 2020 Devin Williams, Brewers; 2019 Pete Alonso, Mets; 2018 Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; 2017 *Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; 2016 *Corey Seager, Dodgers; 2015 *Kris Bryant, Cubs; 2014 Jacob deGrom, Mets; 2013 José Fernández, Marlins; 2012 Bryce Harper, Nationals; 2011 *Craig Kimbrel, Braves; 2010 Buster Posey, Giants; 2009 Chris Coghlan, Marlins; 2008 Geovanny Soto, Cubs; 2007 Ryan Braun, Brewers; 2006 Hanley Ramirez, Marlins; 2005 Ryan Howard, Phillies; 2004 Jason Bay, Pirates; 2003 Dontrelle Willis, Marlins; 2002 Jason Jennings, Rockies; 2001 *Albert Pujols, Cardinals; 2000 Rafael Furcal, Braves; 1999 Scott Williamson, Reds; 1998 Kerry Wood, Cubs; 1997 *Scott Rolen, Phillies; 1996 Todd Hollandsworth, Dodgers; 1995 Hideo Nomo, Dodgers; 1994 *Raul Mondesi, Dodgers; 1993 *Mike Piazza, Dodgers; 1992 Eric Karros, Dodgers; 1991 Jeff Bagwell, Astros; 1990 David Justice, Braves; 1989 Jerome Walton, Cubs; 1988 Chris Sabo, Reds; 1987 *Benito Santiago, Padres; 1986 Todd Worrell, Cardinals; 1985 *Vince Coleman, Cardinals; 1984 Dwight Gooden, Mets; 1983 Darryl Strawberry, Mets; 1982 Steve Sax, Dodgers; 1981 Fernando Valenzuela, Dodgers; 1980 Steve Howe, Dodgers; 1979 Rick Sutcliffe, Dodgers; 1978 Bob Horner, Braves; 1977 Andre Dawson, Expos; 1976 (Tie) Butch Metzger, Padres, and Pat Zachry, Reds; 1975 John Montefusco, Giants; 1974 Bake McBride, Cardinals; 1973 Gary Matthews, Giants; 1972 Jon Matlack, Mets; 1971 Earl Williams, Braves; 1970 Carl Morton, Expos; 1969 Ted Sizemore, Dodgers; 1968 Johnny Bench, Reds; 1967 Tom Seaver, Mets; 1966 Tommy Helms, Reds; 1965 Jim Lefebvre, Dodgers; 1964 Dick Allen, Phillies; 1963 Pete Rose, Reds; 1962 Ken Hubbs, Cubs; 1961 Billy Williams, Cubs; 1960 Frank Howard, Dodgers; 1959 *Willie McCovey, Giants; 1958 *Orlando Cepeda, Giants; 1957 Jack Sanford, Phillies; 1956 *Frank Robinson, Reds; 1955 Bill Virdon, Cardinals; 1954 Wally Moon, Cardinals; 1953 Junior Gilliam, Dodgers; 1952 Joe Black, Dodgers; 1951 Willie Mays, Giants; 1950 Sam Jethroe, Braves; 1949 Don Newcombe, Dodgers; 1948 Alvin Dark, Braves; 1947 Jackie Robinson, Dodgers.