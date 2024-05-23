This Generation and Antisocial Networks – Redes Antisociales y la Actual Generación

“Dear God: Keep me safe from Antisocial Networks”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday was dropped due to batting failures, but has been improving in Norfolk, Virginia, with the Triple A Tides. are your numbers now?

The Answer: In 120 at-bats, .275 average, four home runs, 16 RBIs, three stolen bases in three attempts. It is not amazing, but very good for someone who hit just .059 in the Major Leagues in 34 at-bats. It’ll dawn and we’ll see!

Where Is This Generation Going?

Traditionally, we speak with pride about the generations of the 20th century; intellectuals, inventors, scientists and athletes from each country.

But Social Networks did not exist, rather Anti Social Networks, because they promote and develop crime.

In Jacksonville, here in Florida, the pitcher Austin Dean Maddox, 33, who played for the Red Sox, now appears among 26 others accused of pedophilia, arrested in a five-day police operation, named Valiant Knights.

These young people, all adults, ran Antisocial Networks to conquer young girls, between 14 and 17 years old, whose lives were miserable, turning them into their lovers for a few days, only to abandon them later.

This was published by Scott Butler in the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.

To arrest Maddox, it took six police officers, because the man resisted and hit anyone in uniform who approached him.

The computers of those 27 detained in Jacksonville were seized and images and audios of pedophilia were found on all of them, referring to their campaigns to convince girls to follow them.

But the most serious thing is that there are similar news from hundreds of places around the world, such as Singapore, Madagascar, Italy, Greece, Argentina, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia.

What kind of people, what kind of world will we leave for the future?!

And most parents today, if asked why their daughters are free to handle their computer devices for many hours without any supervision, respond:

“It’s what everyone does, that’s why we have no way to avoid it.”

But the danger, the bad life, thanks to that monster without laws, without control, does not threaten only the young girls, the boys are also victims of such televised activity and the powerful audio that penetrates our homes like another member of the family, or like the Pope through St. Peter’s Square, even leading them to drug trafficking.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Las Redes Antisociales, y la Actual Generación

"Papa Dios: Cuídame de las Redes Antisociales"… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El prospectazo, Jackson Holliday, de los Orioles, fue bajado por fallas al bate, pero ha ido mejorando en Norfolk, Virginia, con los Tides Triple A. ¿Cuáles son sus números ahora?

La Respuesta: 120 turnos, promedio de .275, cuatro jonrones, 16 careras impulsadas, tres robos de bases en tres intentos. No es una maravilla, pero muy bueno para quien bateó en Grandes Ligas apenas para .059 en 34 turnos. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

¿Hacia Dónde Va Esta Generación?

Tradicionalmente, se habla con orgullo, de las generaciones del Siglo XX, intelectuales, inventores, científicos y deportistas de cada país.

Pero no existían las Redes Sociales, más bien Anti Sociales, porque promueven y desarrollan el delito.

En Jacksonville, aquí en Florida, el lanzador, Austin Dean Maddox, de 33 años, quien jugara con los Medias Rojas, aparece ahora entre otros 26 acusados de pedofilia, los arrestaron en una operación policial de cinco días, titulada Valiant Knights.

Esos jóvenes, todos mayores de edad, manejaban Redes Antisociales para conquistar jovencitas, entre los 14 y los 17 años, a quienes les desgraciaban la vida, convirtiéndolas en sus amantes por unos días, para abandonarlas después.

Así lo ha publicado, Scott Butler, en el Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.

Para arrestar a Maddox, necesitaron seis oficiales de policía, porque el hombre se resistía y golpeaba a cuanto uniformado se le acercaba.

Las computadoras de esos 27 detenidos en Jacksonville, fueron decomisadas y en todas se encontraron imágenes y audios de los pedófilos, referentes a sus campañas para convencer a las niñas a seguirlos.

Pero lo más grave, es que hay noticas similares de centenares de sitios de todo el orbe, como Singapur, Madagascar, Italia, Grecia, Argentina, Nicaragua, Venezuela, México, Colombia.

¡¿Qué clase de gente, cuál tipo de mundo dejaremos para el futuro?!

Y la mayoría de los padres de ahora, si se les pregunta por qué sus hijas están en libertad de manejar durante muchas horas sus aparatos de computación sin vigilancia alguna, responden:

“Es lo que hace todo el mundo, por eso no tenemos cómo evitarlo”.

Pero el peligro, la mala vida, gracias a ese monstruo sin leyes, sin control, no amenaza solo a las jovencitas, los muchachos también son víctimas de tal actividad televisada y del poderoso audio que penetra en nuestros hogares como “Pedro por su casa” o como el Papa por la Plaza de San Pedro, llevándolos hasta el tráfico de drogas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5