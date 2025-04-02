The Best Game in MLB History – El Mejor Juego en la Historia de MLB

“We ignorant people know a lot”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

José L. Cevallos P. from Mazatlán, asks: “With a runner on first and less than two outs, they hit a ground ball, which the first baseman picks up, steps on the bag, and then tags the runner, who was still on the base. One out or a double play?”

Dear friend Pepele: That was seen recently in the Major Leagues. My friend, the professional umpire, Juan Loaiza, tells you that there is only one out, because, by putting the batter out, first base is free, so the runner is not required to go to second.

Nicasio Arrivillaga, from Caracas, asks: “What is Aaron Judge’s full name?”

Dear friend Nico: Aaron James Judge.

Mauricio Labori, from Pampatar, asks: “What was the best baseball game you’ve ever seen, and why was it the best?”

Dear friend Chichio: Many journalists with years of experience in the Major Leagues, like Dick Young, agree that the best game was the sixth game of the 1975 World Series, Reds-Red Sox. The Reds won it 7-6, in 12 innings, to tie the Series, which Cincinnati ultimately won, with Pete Rose as MVP.

Luis M. Ricardi, from Campeche, asks: “When will the Veterans Committee elect Fernando Valenzuela to the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Lucho: I’ve answered that question several times, with the sincerity you, the readers, deserve. Valenzuela will never be considered by the Committees because he lacks the necessary merits. He was a good pitcher, elevated to scandalous fame by the Dodgers’ lying publicity machine. But he’s far from deserving a place in Cooperstown.

Ramón Pizzani, from Maracaibo, asks: “How much is Salvador Pérez earning this year?”

Dear friend Moncho: $22 million.

Cristino Amaro, from Cartagena, asks: “What was the date and scoreboard when the Dodgers won the World Series against the Yankees in 1981?”

Dear friend Tino: On October 28 of that year, they won that sixth game, 9-2. The Dodgers hadn’t won a World Series in 16 years, so the party in Los Angeles lasted a week.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Mejor Juego en la Historia de MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Coreo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

José L. Cevallos P. de Mazatlán, pregunta: “Con corredor en primera y menos de dos outs, batean roletazo, que recoge el primera base, pisa la almohadilla, y después toca al corredor, que permanecía sobre la base. ¿Un out o double-play?”

Amigo Pepele: Eso se vio recientemente en Grandes Ligas. Mi amigo, el umpire profesional, Juan Loaíza, te contesta que hay un solo out, porque, al poner fuera al bateador, la primera base queda libre, por lo que el corredor no está obligado a salir para segunda.

Nicasio Arrivillaga, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el nombre completo de Aaron Judge?

Amigo Nico: Aaron James Judge.

Mauricio Labori, de Pampatar, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el mejor juego de béisbol que ha visto, y por qué ha sido el mejor?”

Amigo Chichio: Muchos periodistas de años en Grandes Ligas, como Dick Young, coincidimos en que el mejor juego ha sido el sexto de la Serie Mundial de 1975, Rojos-Medias Rojas, Lo ganaron los Rojos 7-6, en 12 innings, para empatar la Serie, que finalmente ganó Cincinnati, con Pete Rose de Más Valioso.

Luis M. Ricardi, de Campeche, pregunta: “¿Cuándo es que los Comités de Veteranos van a elegir a Fernando Valenzuela para el Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Lucho: Varias veces he respondido a esa pregunta, con la sinceridad que merecen ustedes, los lectores. Valenzuela nunca será considerado por los Comités, porque no tiene los méritos necesarios. Fue buen pitcher, elevado al escándalo, por la mentirosa maquinaria de publicidad de los Dodgers. Pero está lejos de merecer un nicho en Cooperstown.

Ramón Pizzani, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuánto cobra Salvador Pérez este año?”

Amigo Moncho: $22 millones.

Cristino Amaro, de Cartagena, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue la fecha y la pizarra, de cuando los Dodgers les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Yankees en 1981?”

Amigo Tino: El 28 de octubre de ese año, ganaron aquel sexto juego, 9-2. Los Dodgers no ganaban una Serie Mundial, hacía 16 años, por lo que la fiesta en Los Ángeles se prolongó durante una semana.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5