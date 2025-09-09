Ridiculous Big Leaguers, There’s No Uniformity – Ridículos Big Leaguers, No Hay Uniformidad

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

José G. Salinas T. from Punto Fijo asks: “What do Urbano Lugo Jr. and Édgar Naveda do? And as of today, there are only six Major League players with a batting average over .300. What do you think about that?”

Friend Jotagé: Regarding Lugo and Naveda, our fellow journalists who work in Venezuela have better information. Regarding batting, it’s been known since April that we’re in a pitching season. Pitchers have improved significantly. Also, most hitters try to get the ball out with every swing, so they miss more attempts than usual. Tell me how long it’s been since you last saw a hit and run, a sacrifice, or a bunt to get on base in the Major Leagues.

Jesús E. Ordóñez V. from Mazatlán asks: “Which Major League baseball player is the most ridiculous, with long hair, a beard, and tattoos? And I inform you that I was very sad when the Yankees changed their policy of having the best-dressed team.”

Friend Chuy: There’s no uniformity, there’s no elegance. The Yankees’ approach has disappointed millions of fans around the world. And all those who violate the uniformity are ridiculous. For example, José Altuve wears his pants above his knees, and many others wear them so long that they step on them with the heels of their shoes. The ideal, the traditional, and the uniform, is below the knees. On the other hand, what the hell do they miss with long hair, beards, wavy hair, and other such tangled messes? Baseball was so beautiful before Charlie O. Finley!

Héctor Sánchez, from Los Teques, asks: “How many votes did Juan Marichal get to be elected to the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Jeity: By the way, Marichal wore his uniform with special and enormous care for elegance and uniformity. He was a dandy when he dressed as a baseball player, and always… He was elected to Cooperstown in 1983, with 313 votes out of 374 possible, 83.7%.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

