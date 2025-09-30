Bernie Williams with His Electric Guitar – Bernie Williams con Su Guitarra Eléctrica

Divorce has done more for world peace than the United Nations… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, Wednesday, as always, are Mail Days. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “What happened to them; what went wrong with the Mets this year?”

Dear friend Beto: In the Major Leagues, teams are like human bodies. When they get sick, they often contract other illnesses, and nothing works for them, and there’s no doctor who can help them. Not even Steve Cohen’s multimillion fortune could help the 2025 Mets.

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago, Chile, reports and asks: “Before a game at Yankee Stadium a few days ago, Bernie Williams played the U.S. National Anthem on electric guitar. It was spectacular, very good. Did he start playing guitar after retiring from baseball?”

Dear friend Chencho: During his time as a big leaguer, Bernie would go to stadiums with his guitar and used to play it before games, in the clubhouse.

Pedro Blanco, from Medellín, asks: “Who is the best hitter and who is the best pitcher you’ve ever seen?”

Dear friend PeBe: Over the years in the Major Leagues, I’ve enjoyed many magnificent hitters and pitchers. But I dare say Pete Rose and Sandy Koufax.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, Baja California, asks: “Will there be a book about Mexicans in the Major Leagues, like the SABR book about Venezuelans?”

Dear friend and namesake: That book about Venezuelans in the Majors was the work of a group of Venezuelan writers, led by Leonte Landino. Regarding the possibility of one about Mexicans, you should ask the Mexican authors.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “How many umpires have been inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, and what did they do to deserve those honors?”

Dear friend PeEle: There are 10 Major League umpires who occupy niches in the Hall of Fame because they had long, successful careers and were highly respected for their work.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Bernie Williams con Su Guitarra Eléctrica

Los divorcios han hecho más por la paz mundial que las Naciones Unidas… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana miércoles, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Qué les ocurrió, que les falló a los Mets este año?”

Amigo Beto: En Grandes Ligas los equipos son como los cuerpos humanos. Cuando se enferman, a menudo se contagian con otros males y nada les sale bien, ni hay médico que pueda ayudarlos. Con los Mets 2025 no pudieron ni los multi millones de Steve Cohen.

Ender Juvencio, de Santiago de Chile, informa y pregunta: “Antes de un juego en Yankee Stadium, hace unos días, Bernie Williams interpretó el Himno Nacional de Estados Unidos con guitarra eléctrica. Fue espectacular, muy bueno. ¿Comenzó a tocar guitarra después de retirado del beisbol?”

Amigo Chencho: En su época de big leaguer, Bernie iba a los estadios con su guitarra y solía tocarla antes de los juegos, en el club house.

Pedro Blanco, de Medellín, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el mejor bateador y cuál el mejor lanzador que usted haya visto?”

Amigo PeBe: Durante tantos años en Grandes Ligas, he disfrutado muchos magníficos en las dos especialidades. Pero me atrevo a responderte que Pete Rose y Sandy Koufax.

Juan L. Bonilla, de Ensenada, Baja California, pregunta: “¿Aparecerá un libro sobre los mexicanos en Grandes Ligas, como el de SABR acerca de los venezolanos?”

Amigo y tocayo: Ese libro sobre los de Venezuela en las Mayores, fue obra de un grupo de escritores venezolanos, encabezados por Leonte Landino. Sobre la posibilidad de alguno sobre los mexicanos, debes preguntarle a los autores de México.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Cuántos umpires han sido elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, y qué hicieron para merecer esos honores?”

Amigo PeEle: Son 10 los umpires de Grandes Ligas que ocupan nichos en el Hall de la Fama, porque tuvieron largas carreras y fueron exitosos y muy respetados por su trabajo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

