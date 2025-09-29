Oswaldo Cabrera’s Recovery On Track As Yankees Focus On October

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Even while sidelined, Oswaldo Cabrera remains a vital presence for the New York Yankees. The versatile infielder is working his way back from an ankle injury, and in a conversation with Latino Sports’ Joel Rodriguez, Cabrera shared encouraging news: he expects to begin field work in about a month. That timeline puts him on track to rejoin the team next season.

For Cabrera, the rehab process has been both physical and mental. He described the early weeks as a challenge, but emphasized that his focus remains sharp.

“I’m doing everything the medical staff asks, step by step. In a month, I’ll be on the field again doing drills and field work,” Cabrera said. “The goal is to come back stronger and be ready when the team needs me most.”

Even though he’s not penciled into the daily lineup, Cabrera’s influence continues to resonate throughout the clubhouse. Teammates describe him as a steady, upbeat presence and someone who keeps the energy high whether he’s taking grounders or simply leaning on the dugout railing. Manager Aaron Boone has repeatedly pointed to Cabrera’s leadership qualities, noting how the 26-year-old of Guarenas, Venezuela, communicates with veterans and rookies alike.

Cabrera himself downplayed his absence on the field, but stressed the importance of unity as the Yankees push toward October, preparing for an AL Wild Card matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

“This clubhouse is locked in,” he said. “Everyone knows what’s at stake, and even if I’m not playing right now, I’m here every day supporting the guys. That’s what being a Yankee is all about.”

That mentality has become a rallying point for the team. While his bat and defensive versatility are missed, Cabrera’s vocal encouragement and consistent optimism have helped keep spirits high through the grind of a long season. His teammates often reference his energy as contagious, a reminder that every role on the field or off contributes to winning baseball.

As the Yankees prepare for a playoff run, Cabrera’s looming return for next season provides an added boost. Knowing that a key contributor is on the mend, pushing himself to get back out there to 100% health, reinforces the team’s sense of resilience.

For now, Cabrera remains a reminder that leadership is not defined solely by stats or innings played.

In his words and his presence, he continues to embody the focus and determination that the Yankees will need as October approaches.

