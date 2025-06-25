Cananea and Major League Managers – Cananea y Mánagers de las Grandes Ligas

The first thing a Major League manager must learn is to stay on the bench… Tony LaRussa.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the city or town where you are.

Silver Ricardi, from Provo, Utah, asks: “Can I read your column in English? Because I don’t understand much Spanish.”

Dear friend Sil: You can read it seven days a week in English, at LatinoSports.com, access it through Google, or any other search engines/browsers.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, B.C. asks: “Who has been the best manager you’ve seen from the Major League Baseball press box? What do you think of Benjamín (Cananea) Reyes; and which team broadcast the most games for Latin America?”

Dear friend and namesake: It’s impossible to single out just one manager, after covering games for 45 years. I enjoyed greats like Sparky Anderson, Lou Piniella, Billy Martin, Tony LaRussa, Walter Alston, Gil Hodges, Joe Torre, Davey Johnson, Bobby Valentine… Cananea has been the best Mexican manager. There’s a reason he was Roberto Manzur’s confidant. The teams I covered the most were the Reds, Yankees, and Mets, plus all the World Series from 1960 to 2005.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, sent this comment, which I greatly appreciate: How disrespectful that reader was, who told you to see a geriatrician because of a proofreader’s errors, who called the manager a gerente. There are a number of young journalists who lack the lucidity and knowledge that you possess. We may disagree with certain of your comments, but you make valid arguments for your reasoning. I consider you the bible of baseball.”

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, refers to what recently happened in a Venezuelan league: A batter hits a single to right field, where no one was playing, so the hitter reaches home safely. And he asks, what is the fair call? I suppose you knew, since it happened recently. However, Venezuela’s professional umpire, Juan Loaiza, informs:

“The rules establish that the defensive team must place nine players on the field, or there will be no action. Since that is not the case in this case, everything from the offensive team is void. The home run is nullified.” And the umpires should be given a serious penalty for not paying attention to their job.”

Thank you to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cananea y Mánagers de las Grandes Ligas

Lo primero que debe aprender un mánager de Grandes Ligas, es a permanecer en el banco… Tony LaRussa.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Silver Ricardi, de Provo, Utah, pregunta: “¿Puedo leer su columna en inglés?, porque no entiendo mucho español”.

Amigo Sil: Puedes leerla siete días a la semana en inglés, en “LatinoSports.com”, éntrale por Goggle, u otras aplicaciones de búsqueda (search engines/browsers).`

Juan L. Bonilla, de Ensenada B.C. pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el mejor mánager que ha visto desde los palcos de prensa de Grandes Ligas; qué opina de Benjamín (Cananea) Reyes; y de cuál equipo transmitió más juegos para Latinoamérica?” Amigo y tocayo: Imposible señalar a un solo mánager, después de haber cubierto los juegos durante 45 años. Disfruté a grandes, como Sparky Anderson, Lou Piniella, Billy Martin, Tony LaRussa, Walter Alston, Gil Hodges, Joe Torre, Davey Jonson, Bobby Valentine… Cananea ha sido el mejor mánager mexicano. Por algo fue hombre de confianza de Roberto Manzur. Los equipos que más cubrí, Rojos, Yankees y Mets, más todas las Series Mundiales de 1960 a 2005.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, envía este comentario, que mucho agradezco: ¡Qué falta de respeto por ese lector, que lo mandó al geriatra por errores del corrector, que llamó gerente al mánager. Hay una cantidad de periodistas jóvenes, quienes no tienen la lucidez ni el conocimiento que Ud. posee. Puede que no estemos de acuerdo con ciertos comentarios suyos, pero Ud. esgrime argumentos válidos de sus razonamientos. Yo lo considero la biblia del beisbol”.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, se refiere a lo ocurrido recientemente en una Liga venezolana: Un bateador conecta hit al rightfield, donde nadie jugaba, por lo que el autor del batazo llega safe a home. Y pregunta, ¿cuál es la sentencia justa? Supongo que la sabías, ya que ocurrió hace poco, no obstante, el umpire profesional de Venezuela, Juan Loaiza, te informa: “Las Reglas establecen que el equipo a la defensiva debe colocar nueve jugadores en el campo, o no habrá acción. Al no ser así en este caso, todo lo del equipo ofensivo queda sin efecto. Se anula el jonrón. Y debe aplicárseles una buena sanción a los umpires, por no estar pendientes de su trabajo”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5