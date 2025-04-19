Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol on Nolan Arenado: ‘A future Hall of Famer and one of the best third basemen to ever play the game’

Image Credit: MLB/Simon Lindenblatt - Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — When talking baseball, those watching day-in and day-out are already aware of the rare caliber of talent Nolan Arenado is. A one-of-a-kind individual on-and-off the diamond, proving on a consistent basis he is one of the best MLB athletes to ever hold his own at the hot corner of third base.

The ten-time Gold Glove award winner, tying for the second most all-time with Mike Schmidt, both trailing Brooks Robinson (11), is a rare breed of a ballplayer—recording 343 home runs and 1,142 RBI across an ongoing legendary 13-year Major League career—all beginning in Colorado with the Rockies during April of the 2013 MLB regular season.

Cardinals’ manager Oliver Marmol, who has been with Arenado since the start of his tenure in St. Louis, as a bench coach in 2021 and skipper since 2022, expressed his thoughts on his superstar third baseman.

“You’re talking about a future Hall of Famer,” Marmol said before the Cardinals faced the Mets on Friday night at Citi Field in Queens.

“He’s one of the best third basemen to ever play the game. His level of competitiveness and just his overall demeanor of how he approaches the game is one that you want others to mimic.”

The 38-year-old Marmol, born in New Jersey, of Dominican family descent, and also, the youngest active manager in all of MLB, has gone on to see the behind the scenes of Arenado and his one of a kind work ethic.

“I love having him in the clubhouse,” he explained of the Cuban-American Arenado. “I love being able to interact with him every day. He brings it every single day, so you gotta respect that.”

Coming from a Dominican family background, Marmol had the opportunity of experiencing what baseball is all about around the Dominican Republic up close while spending a short portion of his childhood living in the D.R. with his loved ones.

“There’s a lot of pride in playing the game in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “I remember, I didn’t live there for very long, but when I was younger around five, we spent three to four years there with my older brothers. They were playing baseball at the time, and I’ll tell you that, it’s a very prideful island when it comes to their baseball. They get behind it, support it and breed incredible players. They’ve been doing it for so many years.”

The overall numbers and statistics support the claims of Marmol as there were approximately 100 Dominican-born MLB players appearing on MLB Opening Day rosters for 2025—the most by any country and territory outside of the United States—the same ranking in each season since 1995.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports